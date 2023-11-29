Khaleke Hudson wants to help reduce gun violence as part of NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative

Carlos Sr. was a constant in Hudson's life, particularly as he and his brothers began their playing careers. He was their biggest supporter, cheering them on from the sidelines and pushing them to make sure they were always working to improve. He helped them do extra workouts after peewee football practices, and in the mornings, he drove them to McKeesport High School to run stadium steps.

Those moments with his father, when he and his brothers first began their dreams of playing in the NFL, are some of his most cherished memories.

"I still use the things that he taught me a long time ago...in my everyday life, so, yeah," he said. "As far as going hard every day, being there for my family, you know, being an alpha male of my family, always making sure everybody's okay."

After Carlos Sr.'s murder, football remained a constant in the lives of Hudson and his brothers as well as a way to stay connected with their dad. The day after the shooting occurred, Hudson and his brothers participated in a varsity scrimmage. It became a channel for Hudson to focus and express the anger and pain he felt.

To this day, Hudson still thinks about his father whenever he steps on a football field.

"Every day I'm in the building and on the field, I try to just dedicate it to him," Hudson said. "Because I know he's seen this vision for me before I even noticed there was a vision."

There are still many unanswered questions about Carlos Sr.'s death, and while the pain has dulled over the years, the feeling of loss never quite goes away.

Hudson chooses not to put his energy into the negative emotions. He knows that that is not a path worth treading. Instead, he wants to focus on what he can do to live for Carlos Sr.

All he wants to do is make his father proud.