KJ Henry gives back to the organization that helped save his dad's life for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats'

KJ took to social media to get the word out about his family's plight. He launched a fundraiser to provide financial support for the transplant and the ensuing medical expenses and linked up with several of his teammates to host an autograph signing. Every step of the way, Help Hope Live was there to assist with setting up the fundraiser, organizing events, spreading awareness and more.

"They were really just hand in hand by our side the entire, just with anything we might need during a trying time," Henry said. "It just really helped me to see the importance and have that appreciation for that organization."

All the efforts spearheaded by KJ raised more than $100,000. On July 14, 2022, Keith underwent a successful kidney transplant thanks to a donation from his wife's cousin, Karen Eaton. While there is a lot about the journey that can be considered finished, KJ's support for Help Hope Live continues on. He is still a major advocate for the organization and can't wait to shine light on Help Hope Live when he steps out on the field this Sunday.

"I'm honored to represent them," he said. "They continue to do great work and make me proud to be a part of what they're doing so it's my job to give that back and make sure I'm making them proud as well."