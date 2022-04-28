London Fletcher joins Commanders as in-game analyst

Fletcher signed with Washington in 2007, marking the most successful stretch of his career. In the seven seasons he spent with the franchise, he made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons and was voted as a second team All-Pro in 2011 and 2012. He recorded 956 tackles, 53 pass breakups, 12 interceptions and nine forced fumbles. In 2011, he led the league with 166 tackles to go with 1.5 sacks and eight pass breakups.

Prior to joining Washington, Fletcher signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2002 and spent five seasons with the team. He recorded at least 133 tackles in every season and grabbed five interceptions, four of which came during the 2006 season, with one returned for a touchdown. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Fletcher began his 16-year career as an undrafted free agent signed by the St. Louis Rams in 1998. He spent four seasons with the team, three of which were as the starting middle linebacker. In 1999, he helped the Rams win Super Bowl XXXVI, recording nine tackles in a 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Fletcher retired after the 2013 season, wrapping up a career that included 14 straight seasons with at least 100 tackles. Fletcher started 215 consecutive games (221 including playoff appearances), which is the longest streak for a linebacker in NFL history.

Fletcher is one of only five players to play in more than 250 games. He finished his career with 256 starts, which is tied for sixth-most all-time with Alan Page and Ronde Barber. He was elected to Washington's Ring of Fame in 2019 for his accomplishments.

Fletcher attended Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania before transferring to John Carroll University, where he was selected as the Division III National Linebacker of the Year for recording a school record 202 tackles during his senior year.