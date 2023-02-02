Looking back on Year One as the Commanders

November 2022: Salute to Service Month comes with revamped significance in the Commanders' inaugural season as the new name and brand identity was in part selected because of the tribute it pays to the region's prominent military history and community.

November 14, 2022: Commanders defeat the previously undefeated Eagles 32-21 on Monday Night Football.

December 21, 2022: Jon Allen, Terry McLaurin, Tress Way and Jeremy Reaves are named to the Pro Bowl. The following month, Daron Payne also gets the nod. It's the first time since 2016 that at least five Washington players receive Pro Bowl recognition.

January 1, 2023: Inspired by the Hogs' offensive lines of the 1980s and 1990s, Major Tuddy, the Commanders official mascot, makes his debut.

January 8, 2023: The first-ever Commanders vs. Cowboys matchup at FedExField ends in a 26-6 win for Washington. The day is also highlighted by Sonny Jurgensen's number nine jersey retirement. The quarterback-turned-broadcaster dedicated 55 years to the Burgundy & Gold. In addition to being one of the best pure passers ever, Jurgensen famously called Washington's three Super Bowl wins.