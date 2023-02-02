News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Looking back on Year One as the Commanders

Feb 02, 2023 at 11:09 AM

Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter



My how time flies! A year ago on Feb. 2, we revealed the Commanders name and brand identity. The last 12 months have been filled with so many milestones and unforgettable experiences with Washington fans. Take a look back at a few standout moments from Year One as the Commanders:

February 2, 2022: After an 18-month collaborative process, Washington reveals its new name and brand identity: the Washington Commanders.

April 28, 2022: Jahan Dotson becomes the first Commander to be drafted. Fittingly, the former Penn State wide receiver chooses No. 1 as his jersey number.

June 15, 2022: FedExField is selected to host Army-Navy game for 2024.

July 9, 2022: On the day the franchise was established 90 years ago, the Commanders begin celebrations, commemorations and programming to honor the 90th anniversary.

August 13, 2022: After working with the Breeskin family who composed the original team fight song, the Commanders unveil the revamped version at the preseason opener.


Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

August 26, 2022: Commanders head to Richmond to host the first rally of the season along with a girls' flag football scrimmage and practice for local high schools.

September 6, 2022: Commanders introduce Mando, an English Labrador in training with K9s For Warriors, as the official team dog of the 2022 season. Upon completion of his training with K9s For Warriors, Mando becomes a service dog for a retired military member.

September 11, 2022: Wide receiver Curtis Samuel scores the first touchdown of the Commanders era in Washington's 28-22 Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedExField.

October 2022: Washington recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) Month, which is guided by new tagline "Command the Cure." Events from the month include a first-of-its kind BCA panel at the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

October 20-23, 2022: Commanders honor 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming Weekend. Approximately 130 Washington Legends participate in the weekend festivities, which features a community service project, stadium parade and an on-field celebration with members of Washington's three Super Bowl-winning teams. A 23-21 win over the Packers caps off the weekend.


Courtland Sutton/Washington Commanders

November 2022: Salute to Service Month comes with revamped significance in the Commanders' inaugural season as the new name and brand identity was in part selected because of the tribute it pays to the region's prominent military history and community.

November 14, 2022: Commanders defeat the previously undefeated Eagles 32-21 on Monday Night Football.

December 21, 2022: Jon Allen, Terry McLaurin, Tress Way and Jeremy Reaves are named to the Pro Bowl. The following month, Daron Payne also gets the nod. It's the first time since 2016 that at least five Washington players receive Pro Bowl recognition.

January 1, 2023: Inspired by the Hogs' offensive lines of the 1980s and 1990s, Major Tuddy, the Commanders official mascot, makes his debut.

January 8, 2023: The first-ever Commanders vs. Cowboys matchup at FedExField ends in a 26-6 win for Washington. The day is also highlighted by Sonny Jurgensen's number nine jersey retirement. The quarterback-turned-broadcaster dedicated 55 years to the Burgundy & Gold. In addition to being one of the best pure passers ever, Jurgensen famously called Washington's three Super Bowl wins.

January 20, 2023: FedExField becomes home to the NFL's first-ever in-stadium sportsbook.

