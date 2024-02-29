 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Marlon White wants to preserve Black history, legacy as art collector

Feb 29, 2024 at 03:53 PM
roster placeholder
Marlon White

Contributor

MarlonWhite

This Black History Month Commanders.com is passing the page to local Black business owners to talk a little bit about their story in their words.

I've always loved art since I was young. My parents are from Jamaica, so they had a lot of Caribbean art hanging around the home I was growing up in. So, I always knew that when I was old enough to have my own place, I wanted to have art on my walls that reflected my upbringing and lifestyle.

To me, collecting art from Black artists is not about investment; it's about legacy. It's about having something to pass down to my family. That's important to me, because we're telling our story, and these artists are telling their story through their art. So, just being able to explain the artist's vision to others and our family and having them pass down those stories from one generation to the next is a lot more attractive to me than just buying art and make money from it.

I come from an entertainment background and run my own company, so I look at it the same way as supporting a musician, a singer, a rapper or any other creative in the beginning of their career. It's important for me to help them when they start because they need that support at that time, and it helps drive their career knowing that someone enjoys their art and wants to share it with other people. Those little things go a long way for someone who's starting out, not just in art, but in any field.

RyanCosbert

I got more off a feeling when I choose art to add to my collection. If it provokes an emotion in me or makes me feel a certain type of way, I'm going to be drawn to it. This art that I purchase is going to be something I hang in my home. I may hang a piece that makes me happy so that it's the first thing I see coming down the stairs every morning. For example, the piece I most recently bought is from an artist named Jamal Peterman, who lives in Prince George's County. I hung it in my foyer going up to my bedroom so that it's always there for me to look at. I might hang a piece that makes me feel relaxed in my living room. It has to move me in some sort of way.

You can also see my emotions change in the art that I choose, especially in the figurative works and abstract paintings. I have a piece by Demetrius Wilson called "Revealer" that's dark and red. You can feel the emotion and calming presence of the piece. In the figurative works, you can see the different elements of history in them.

I look at supporting Black artists as if I have a responsibility to share their work with as many people as I can. As an African American, we don't get taught a lot about investing in art or supporting the arts. So, I want to spread that art as much as possible to show people how valuable it is.

Screen Shot 2024-02-29 at 3.41.41 PM

I think the representation for us as African Americans provides visibility for those whose contributions have been marginalized or overlooked. That narratives from our people, being able to preserve those narratives and pass them down to generations and share them with other cultures that might not be familiar to us is so vital. 

We address a lot of social and political issues in our artwork. African American art touches on racism, inequality and just our overall identity. To me, making a meaningful investment in making sure those issues are expressed can be so impactful, not just for the artist, but for you and your family. 

I want to make sure I'm doing my part to preserve that legacy.

Marlon_White

Related Content

news

Combine notebook | Brock Bowers is a 'do-it-all' guy; Kool-Aid McKinstry wants to dominate man coverage

Day 1 of media availability focused on linebackers and defensive linemen, and Day 2 featured defensive backs and tight ends. Let's look at some notes and quotes from this morning. 
news

Five things to know about special teams coordinator Larry Izzo

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. Next up is special teams coordinator Larry Izzo. 
news

Inaugural WOW EmpowerHer Market spotlights woman-owned small businesses in the DMV

The opportunity to display and sell their respective products was both impactful and exciting for the nine woman-owned businesses selected for the event.
news

Combine notebook | Defensive line, linebackers take center stage

The NFL scouting combine has officially begun, and the entire league has converged on Indianapolis as players from the next generation of talent try to make a case that a team should use one of their valuable draft picks on them. 
news

Five takeaways from Dan Quinn's combine press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media at the NFL scouting combine yesterday. Here are five takeaways from his press conference and scrum with local reporters.
news

Five things to know about OL coach Bobby Johnson

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. Next up is offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. 
news

Five takeaways from Adam Peters' combine press conference

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters addressed the media at the 2023 scouting combine earlier today. Here are five takeaways from his press conference. 
news

Washington Commanders announce significant upgrades to stadium, bringing targeted investments to more than $75 million under new ownership

The upgrades will be noticeable from the moment fans enter the parking lots and include faster entry into the stadium, new premium seating options and suite experiences, improved food and beverage options, and sound system upgrades. 
news

Get ready for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

College football's top prospects will congregate at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of every player invited.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's why Daniel Jeremiah thinks Washington should draft Drake Maye at No. 2

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington.
news

Washington Commanders to host FIFA world champion Argentina for friendly against Guatemala June 14 on the road to Copa America

The friendly match between Argentina and Guatemala will be the second game played at the Washington Commanders' stadium this summer in the lead up to the prestigious South American tournament, Copa América, which will be played across 14 U.S. venues. The United States men's national team will play on Saturday, June 8 versus Colombia.
Advertising