Marlon White wants to preserve Black history, legacy as art collector

I got more off a feeling when I choose art to add to my collection. If it provokes an emotion in me or makes me feel a certain type of way, I'm going to be drawn to it. This art that I purchase is going to be something I hang in my home. I may hang a piece that makes me happy so that it's the first thing I see coming down the stairs every morning. For example, the piece I most recently bought is from an artist named Jamal Peterman, who lives in Prince George's County. I hung it in my foyer going up to my bedroom so that it's always there for me to look at. I might hang a piece that makes me feel relaxed in my living room. It has to move me in some sort of way.