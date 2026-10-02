McLaurin helps at-risk young adults get ready for workforce with Full Circle Job Readiness Program

Terry McLaurin does his job with such proficiency and confidence that it may be surprising to hear that there were times he thought that his current career would be as a coach or car salesman.

While the profession he landed in may be unique, it has taught him core principles of success that can be applied to any field, and he's eager to pass some of those lessons on to the next generation.

"Regardless of what you do in life, you have to know what you're bringing to the table," McLaurin said. "The main things I just try to bring out in these programs is the best version of yourself, what are your strengths, what are your weaknesses."

McLaurin, through his Full-Circle Job Readiness Program in conjunction with Mobile Hope, has helped young men and women who are aging out of the foster care system with support as they prepare to enter the job market. This important work the Commanders wide receiver is spearheading focuses on empowering the next generation to improve their own futures, an investment that helps create a pathway to opportunity and economic independence for an underserved community in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

The partnership between McLaurin and Mobile Hope is grounded in a shared passion for lifting up at-risk youth. The two came together around the idea that a dynamic job readiness programming can address a specific gap.

"With the population that we serve, which are primarily at-risk youth 18-24, they are living in survivor mode, so this was never really important to them but trying to explain to them that that's how you get ahead," Mobile Hope CEO and founder Donna Fortier said. "You have to be competitive with how you look, how you speak, how you interact, and so that has been a really important part of what we try to teach the kids. You know shake hands, make eye contact, all that that other kids may have learned growing up and this population really didn't."

The "Terry McLaurin Full Circle Job Readiness Program" takes a multi-pronged approach to getting these young jobseekers feeling prepared and good about themselves. As a glance at any of the wide receiver's gameday outfits could tell you, McLaurin knows that looking good can go a long way in performing well. One of the many exciting components of the program is that participants get access to high-quality business attire.

"The thought process behind that is getting them something they feel comfortable in to feel confident. I think that's the first step. At least for me when I feel like I look good or I feel presentable, I know I'm going to put my best self out there," McLaurin said.

Getting a new outfit offers a boost; getting to shop with McLaurin for that new outfit adds an unforgettable layer to the experience. The star shared how being intentional in these interactions mean a lot to him, and that value has not gone unnoticed.