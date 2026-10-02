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McLaurin helps at-risk young adults get ready for workforce with Full Circle Job Readiness Program

Oct 02, 2026 at 12:58 PM
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Hannah Lichtenstein

Senior Brand & Content Writer

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Terry McLaurin does his job with such proficiency and confidence that it may be surprising to hear that there were times he thought that his current career would be as a coach or car salesman.

While the profession he landed in may be unique, it has taught him core principles of success that can be applied to any field, and he's eager to pass some of those lessons on to the next generation.

"Regardless of what you do in life, you have to know what you're bringing to the table," McLaurin said. "The main things I just try to bring out in these programs is the best version of yourself, what are your strengths, what are your weaknesses."

McLaurin, through his Full-Circle Job Readiness Program in conjunction with Mobile Hope, has helped young men and women who are aging out of the foster care system with support as they prepare to enter the job market. This important work the Commanders wide receiver is spearheading focuses on empowering the next generation to improve their own futures, an investment that helps create a pathway to opportunity and economic independence for an underserved community in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

The partnership between McLaurin and Mobile Hope is grounded in a shared passion for lifting up at-risk youth. The two came together around the idea that a dynamic job readiness programming can address a specific gap.

"With the population that we serve, which are primarily at-risk youth 18-24, they are living in survivor mode, so this was never really important to them but trying to explain to them that that's how you get ahead," Mobile Hope CEO and founder Donna Fortier said. "You have to be competitive with how you look, how you speak, how you interact, and so that has been a really important part of what we try to teach the kids. You know shake hands, make eye contact, all that that other kids may have learned growing up and this population really didn't."

The "Terry McLaurin Full Circle Job Readiness Program" takes a multi-pronged approach to getting these young jobseekers feeling prepared and good about themselves. As a glance at any of the wide receiver's gameday outfits could tell you, McLaurin knows that looking good can go a long way in performing well. One of the many exciting components of the program is that participants get access to high-quality business attire.

"The thought process behind that is getting them something they feel comfortable in to feel confident. I think that's the first step. At least for me when I feel like I look good or I feel presentable, I know I'm going to put my best self out there," McLaurin said.

Getting a new outfit offers a boost; getting to shop with McLaurin for that new outfit adds an unforgettable layer to the experience. The star shared how being intentional in these interactions mean a lot to him, and that value has not gone unnoticed.

"Terry was the only person in a very long time that remembered the name of the kid who he was shopping with a year before. It just spoke so much to his character and him really caring about that young man and that meant a lot of to that kid," Fortier said.

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Beyond the wardrobe, the job readiness initiative tackles various things participants might encounter in the process of applying for a job. Workshops in the program offer interview coaching and help develop skills such as how to compose an elevator pitch and build a resume. Here these young adults are provided with a transformative space to self-reflect and dream.

"Some of the questions we ask and inner group work that they do brings out things that they didn't even know that they had in themselves. You see that kind of like lightbulb go off for them," McLaurin. "My favorite part is hearing the dreams and the goals that they have and speaking life into them that they are capable and they are worthy and they are in a position to really make this world a better place."

To have an individual like Terry McLaurin listen to their goals and "speak life" into what they're capable of sends a message that many of these young adults have never heard: they matter.

"I think it makes them feel that people do care because if somebody of Terry's stature is willing to take time out of his busy day and spend time with them or focus on them as a population, that they are worthy," Fortier said. "Because they just go through life a lot of times thinking that they're not worthy and nobody cares and when somebody like an NFL player shows up, they're like 'Damn!'"

Mostly recently, McLaurin brought his job-readiness program to Phelps High School in D.C. Plans to continue expanding its impact are ongoing. Wherever it goes next, McLaurin knows that the combination of education and hands-on support can have life-changing ripple effects.

"We need funds to make these programs successful, but I think what's equally as important is giving your time, giving your wisdom and giving your experience. I think it goes a long way for somebody who's had success in this world to share their highs and their lows but also make a personal relationship with that young person that you're interacting with. Because you don't know how far those small interactions can go from an inspiration standpoint, from a confidence boost standpoint and from an encouragement standpoint.

"So, I always just try to be really present in those environments and to treat them as if I'm their friend or treat them as if I'm their cheerleader, somebody they can possibly remember like, "I know that conversation with Terry mattered. He said X, Y and Z.'"

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