Media roundup | Top highlights from Washington's Week 1 press conferences

Ron Rivera

Opening Statement:

"First off, I want to thank the fans for coming out. We really do appreciate them coming out and we got to be a better football team for them though. We had some opportunities that we didn't take care of the ball the way we should have, but we will be better and I really do appreciate the fans coming out, I really do. Also want to acknowledge that it was great to see [Former Washington Fullback] John Riggins in the stands. It really was. That was a really cool moment and I really appreciate him being there."

On if he feels disappointed despite winning:

"I am, I am, because we had opportunities. I mean, our guys, they've been working hard and practicing hard, they've been getting better and for us to make those kinds of mistakes is disappointing. I know we are all disappointed, but we're all thrilled. Believe me, I'm happy as hell. We won, I really am. But we got to play better. We really do, because again, we've worked hard, we've done things the right way, but details, we've got to be better with those."

On what this day means to the franchise and if Managing Partner Josh Harris received another game ball:

"Yes, he did. He got his, as will all the other owners. They got their first victory, the first one during the regular season and it's something to remember. It really is. It was a hard-fought game. It's a heck of a young football team over there that's scrappy. I promise you that they're going to give a lot more teams some trouble. But again, just like I said, I'm thrilled, I really am."

On QB Sam Howell's performance:

"He had his moments. Again, we're going to watch the rest of the tape and we're going to take a look at some things and we will evaluate it off of the tape and get a chance to talk with him."

On DT Daron Payne and DE Montez Sweats' performance sparking a comeback: