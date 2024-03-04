Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports' Josh Edwards thinks Washington should take with its first three picks

It'll be for the Commanders to decide whether Daniels' legs give him an advantage, but it's certainly a key part of his game. Pro Football Focus gave him the highest run grade for a quarterback (92.4), mostly because his runs often gashed opponents. Of his 65 designed runs, 41 went for at least 10 years. He also had 565 yards after contact, which goes back to him needing to protect himself, but it does show off his toughness.

But Daniels isn't just some sideshow quarterback who only knows how to hurt defenses on the ground. He was also an elite passer in 2023 with top 10 metrics in several categories. Although he was 37th and 56th in completions and attempts, respectively, he was fifth in yards, seventh completion rate and first in yards per attempt.

When it comes to creating explosive plays through the air, there was no one better than Daniels in 2023. He had the best grade on passes of at least 20 yards with 27 big time throws and just one turnover worthy play. And good luck trying to pressure him; he threw 20 touchdowns with no interceptions and a completion rate of 74.4%.

"He lacks ideal size and arm talent, but he's much more capable as a runner and passer than most of the quarterbacks who have moved on to the next level lately," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Daniels is positioned to become a very good NFL starter in a spread-based passing attack."

And there's certainly more to it than this -- the Commanders are looking at quarterbacks but still have a lot of work to do between now and April -- but Daniels does fit some of the qualifications that head coach Dan Quinn looks for at the position.