Morgan Moses Enters Offseason With The Potential For An Extension

A model of stability, Moses has started 32 consecutive games alongside right guard Brandon Scherff, tallying the third most offensive snaps in 2016 behind Scherff and quarterback Trent Williams. Since a Lisfranc sprain ended his rookie season prematurely, the Virginia product has helped provide a strong foundation on the right side of the offensive line.

"We've grown tremendously over the years, man, and to have somebody like that is a blessing," Moses said of his development with Scherff. "He's a good guy on and off the field, and he comes to work every day."

As Moses enters the final year of his rookie deal, he'll have the opportunity to engage in contract extension discussions for the first time, something the 25-year old third-round pick hasn't thought too much about yet.

"For me right now, is focus on the things I can focus on," Moses said. "I have a family that will be needing me at home and I will get to spend a lot of time with the kids and getting in the best shape as possible. At the end of the day you're still a professional and you've got to take care of the things you've got to take care of off the field. So starting [Monday] you've just got to get in there and try and get as healthy as possible first, that's the number one thing, and then go from there."

Moses is one of five players drafted in 2014 that spent time on the active roster this season. Linebacker Trent Murphy, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, center Spencer Long and wide receiver Ryan Grant are also eligible to discuss extensions, their first opportunity after the new rules in the collective bargaining agreement in 2011.

And while the season ended before the Redskins had hoped, both Moses and Long contributed to an at-times prolific offense protecting Cousins and paving the way for running backs Rob Kelley and rookie Rob Kelley.