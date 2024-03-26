New team dietitian Samantha Hawkins living her dream with the Commanders

"I loved the atmosphere. It's this certain feeling that I can't even explain," she said.

When she became aware of the opportunity to take a sports medicine-oriented class at school, the choice was easy. Sitting in that class one day, the teacher prompted everyone to go to the next chapter and the trajectory of Hawkins' life changed with the flip of a few pages.

"It rolled up into sports nutrition…and that's when we started learning how nutrients can affect the body, how food can maximize and inhibit your performance, all these things," Hawkins recalled. "And I'm 16 years old, I Google 'sports nutrition,' and first thing that comes up is the head of sports nutrition for an NFL team, and I said, 'That's what I'm going to be.' So, at 16, I told my friends, my family, my classmates."

From that moment, Hawkins was tunnel vision on her goal. Before even stepping on campus at Mississippi State, she e-mailed the dietitian who worked in the Bulldogs athletic department about volunteering and worked her way up to being the right hand for the football dietitian by the time she was a senior.

In the pursuit of completing her master's and becoming a registered dietitian, she logged thousands of hours learning how to best fuel football players at Louisiana State, the University of North Carolina and Southeastern Louisiana University.

All these experiences led her to landing her first full-time sports dietitian job. She became the associate director of athletic performance for sports nutrition at University of Louisiana-Lafayette, and work came at her hard and fast after the director above her went on leave.