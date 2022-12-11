NFC playoff picture | Commanders hoping to climb back into playoff picture

After trudging out to a 1-4 start, the Washington Commanders have turned around their season by winning six of the last eight games and now have a strong shot of making the playoffs with four games left.

What's more, three of their next opponents are in the NFC and vying for postseason berths as well. So, let's take a look at the playoff picture heading in Week 14.

Division leaders

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

The Eagles are coming off a convincing win over the Tennessee Titans with help from A.J. Brown, who made eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns against his former team. The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the New York Giants or losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Next opponents: Giants, Bears, Cowboys, Saints

Update: The Eagles defeated the GIants, 48-22, and secured a playoff spot.

No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings survived another close matchup against Mike White and the New York Jets. They've traveled to Detroit to play the Lions, who have won four of their last five games. Despite having a much better record and the No. 2 seed in the conference, the Lions are favored in the matchup. The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win.

Next opponents: Lions, Colts, Giants, Packers, Bears

Update: The Vikings suffered a 34-23 loss to the Lions, bringing their record to 10-3.

No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

The 49ers continued to roll last week with a win over the Miami Dolphins, who had their worst offensive performance in five games. The main story was the emergence of Brock Purdy after Jimmy Garoppolo injured his foot. The 49ers still have one of the best defenses in the league, but Purdy will need to be consistent enough to maintain their lead in the NFC West.

Next opponents: Buccaneers, Seahawks, Commanders, Raiders, Cardinals

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

Tom Brady pulled off another comeback after the New Orleans Saints went up by 13 points with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers took advantage of back-to-back three-and-outs forced by their defense and put together drives of 10 and 11 plays, both of which ended in touchdowns from Brady. The Buccaneers face a tough task against the 49ers this week, but a win would give them a solid lead in the NFC South race.