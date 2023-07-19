News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFL announces 2023 roster of medical students participating in league-wide 'diversity in sports medicine pipeline initiative'

Jul 19, 2023 at 09:45 AM
helmet

NEW YORK (JULY 18, 2023) – The National Football League (NFL), together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS), today announced the roster of medical students who will participate in the second year of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, which aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and, over time, help to diversify NFL club medical staffs. The students' clinical rotations will begin as training camps open for the 2023 NFL season next week.

Last year's pilot program hosted 14 students at eight NFL clubs. This season, the program will expand league-wide to more than double the number of students in the program's second year. Diverse students from 19 medical schools will complete clinical rotations with NFL club medical staffs focused on primary care sports medicine and/or orthopedic surgery.

Participating students hail from the country's four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) medical schools as well as other medical schools local to NFL clubs.

"The NFL and our club medical staffs are thrilled to welcome these impressive medical students from around the country to the league this season," said NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills. "The league-wide expansion of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative this season demonstrates strong interest in sports medicine from diverse and under-represented medical students and is indicative of our clubs' commitment to diversity in all facets of the game."

The students participating in the program for the 2023 season include:

Table inside Article
NameMedical SchoolNFL Club
Temitope Elutilo-AyoolaMorehouse School of MedicineArizona Cardinals
Brandon ChiedoMorehouse School of MedicineAtlanta Falcons
Safwan HyderGeorgetown University School of MedicineBaltimore Ravens
Mohamed BahUniversity at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical SciencesBuffalo Bills
Alexis RestrepoWake Forest University School of MedicineCarolina Panthers
Tyler KellyUniversity of South Carolina School of Medicine-GreenvilleChicago Bears
Alexandria WilliamsMorehouse School of MedicineCincinnati Bengals
Penelope HalkiadakisCase Western Reserve University School of MedicineCleveland Browns
Imari ParhamMeharry Medical CollegeDallas Cowboys
Adrianna HaydenMeharry Medical CollegeDenver Broncos
Tamarandobra “Dobra” OgehMichigan State University College of Human MedicineDetroit Lions
Analisa NarroMcGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health HoustonHouston Texans
Adam MunozMorehouse School of MedicineIndianapolis Colts
Lancelot BennHoward University College of MedicineJacksonville Jaguars
Patrick BakiUniversity of Kansas School of MedicineKansas City Chiefs
Cameron HarrisKirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLVLas Vegas Raiders
Daniel CordovaCharles R. Drew UniversityLos Angeles Chargers
Nonye IkeanyiCharles R. Drew UniversityLos Angeles Rams
Nicholas CavilMeharry Medical CollegeMiami Dolphins
Hassan MianUniversity of MinnesotaMinnesota Vikings
Bryan BeaubrunHoward University College of MedicineNew England Patriots
Schyler MortonMeharry Medical CollegeNew Orleans Saints
Valdemar WanyMorehouse School of MedicineNew York Giants
Azra DeesSidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson UniversityNew York Jets
David JimenezPerelman School of Medicine at the University of PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia Eagles
Warren AustinUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical CenterPittsburgh Steelers
Bella GomezStanford University School of MedicineSan Francisco 49ers
Brian CedeñoUniversity of Washington School of MedicineSeattle Seahawks
Jamie MaignanMorehouse School of MedicineTampa Bay Buccaneers
Morgan WilliamsMeharry Medical CollegeTennessee Titans
Robert EmehHoward University College of MedicineWashington Commanders

During their one-month rotations, students will observe and participate in the care of NFL players, working directly with and under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians and athletic trainers to gain medical knowledge and exposure to patient care in sports medicine. Additionally, students will become familiar with return-to-play guidelines and on-field treatment considerations for NFL players. By the end of the rotation, students will understand the basic elements of all facets of care provided to NFL players from an orthopedic, primary care sports medicine and athletic training perspective.

"We are incredibly excited to participate in the second year of such an impactful and important diversity program," said NFLPS President and San Francisco 49ers head team physician Timothy McAdams, MD. "Mentorship is a critical component of recruiting students into our field, so we're thrilled to immerse more talented medical students with diverse backgrounds into the NFL clubs' medical communities. We're all looking forward to watching this program continue to grow and impact more medical students in years to come."

"What an exciting time to launch the second year of the Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative," said Reggie Scott, PFATS Past President and Los Angeles Rams Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance. "The league-wide expansion is just a testament to the commitment of diversity initiatives in the health and safety space in the NFL. We look forward to the continued growth with this program to create opportunities and experiences for so many diverse medical students."

As the program continues to grow, the league aims to further expand the pipeline initiative in the coming years to include additional disciplines, spanning additional roles in the NFL's player care "Team Behind the Team" including physician assistants, certified athletic trainers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, nutritionists and behavioral health clinicians.

The Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative is part of the league's broader commitment to ensure that staff and leaders in the league office and at NFL clubs reflect the racial and gender makeup of America. Among NFL club medical staffs, the initiative builds on existing efforts to recruit and hire diverse medical staff when positions become available across all roles, and to increase diversity across NFL medical committees.

"As a medical student pursuing a career in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) and Sports Medicine, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to participate the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Program Pipeline Initiative. Like many kids who grew up playing football, I dreamt of being a part of the NFL. And now, through the unique intersection of medicine and sports, I am grateful to Howard University College of Medicine for collaborating with the NFL to provide me with the opportunity to fulfill my childhood dream. Being selected to take part in this initiative represents a significant milestone in my journey to become a leader in the field of sports medicine. I am eager to learn from the best sports medicine physicians in the country, gain hands-on experience in the field, and further enhance my skills in helping athletes recover from injuries and improve their quality of life. Furthermore, as a Nigerian-American who is deeply committed to improving access to sports medicine for underrepresented communities, I am honored to be a part of an initiative that recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusivity in the field. My past involvement with underserved athletes, both with and without disabilities, has given me a profound understanding of the healthcare obstacles encountered by underrepresented communities. By being a part of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, I aspire to acquire invaluable expertise that will assist me in becoming a sports medicine physician capable of making a meaningful difference in the lives of athletes from all backgrounds." – Robert Emeh, Howard University College of Medicine, Washington Commanders

Related Content

news

The Ball Hawk, part 3 | Emmanuel Forbes erased doubts about his size at Mississippi State

Mississippi State had some reservations about Forbes' size, but he showed time and time again that he could still wreck games.

news

2023 training camp preview | Safety

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the safeties.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'He's capable of anything'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

news

Ragin Cajuns' OLB coach thinks Washington got a 'steal' in Andre Jones

Giuliani is thrilled that Jones landed with the Commanders' talented defensive line, and he has high expectations for what his former player can accomplish.

news

Jonathan Allen given 6th highest rating for DT in Madden 24

Allen, who was voted to his second Pro Bowl for an exceptional 2022 season, received the sixth-highest rating for a defensive tackle in Madden 24 with an overall rating of 92. Allen also received the second highest tackle grade among all defensive tackles (95).

news

McLaurin rated among top 10 receivers in Madden 24

McLaurin was given a 92 overall rating according to a graphic on the Madden 24 Twitter account, an improvement over the 91 he was given last year.

news

2023 training camp preview | Cornerback

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the cornerbacks.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bieniemy says Dotson has 'so much potential'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 17, 2023.

news

2023 training camp preview | Wide receiver

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the wide receivers.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'It's just amazing how his ball skills translate'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 14, 2023.

news

Commanders rookies spent offseason introducing themselves to the DMV, the team and each other

Finding ways to contribute on the field isn't the only aspect of being an NFL player, and a portion of the rookies' offseason was also spent learning the off-field responsibilities that come with being in the professional ranks like serving the community to getting to know the city they'll be playing for.

Advertising