News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFL offers limited-edition Super Bowl XVII NFT for auction

Feb 10, 2022 at 04:58 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Super_Bowl_NFT
(AP Photo)

Washington Commanders fans have the opportunity to own a piece of the team's history in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) as part of the NFL's initiative to celebrate the return of the Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

Since Feb. 6, the NFL has been releasing a series of historic commemorative NFTs for purchase in honor of the league's previous Super Bowls hosted in Los Angeles. There are seven in total, and after releasing NFTs for Super Bowls I, VII, XI and XIV, Washington's victory in Super Bowl XVII is up next.

The game, which ended with a 27-17 final score over the Don Shula-led Miami Dolphins, was Washington's first Super Bowl win, and it came during former head coach Joe Gibbs' second season with Washington. The team finished 8-1 that season season and breezed past the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, defeating them by an average of 17 points.

After falling into a 10-3 deficit in the second quarter, Joe Theismann threw two touchdowns and finished the game with 143 yards, while John Riggins scored his legendary 43-yard touchdown run to give Washington the lead in the fourth quarter. Riggins rushed for 166 yards, which was a Super Bowl record at the time, and was named Super Bowl MVP.

The victory was Washington's first championship since 1942, and it was the start of the team being recognized as one of the powerhouse franchises of the 1980s and 1990s.

Any fans interested in bidding for the Super Bowl XVII NFT can do so using this link, HERE. Bidding starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be available for 24 hours.

There will be three more NFTs for auction leading up to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 honoring Super Bowls XXI and XXVII. The final NFT will be available on Super Bowl Sunday and will feature the current Super Bowl LVI ticket artwork designed by a local Southern California artist.

Related Content

news

Washington alumni show support for Commanders' new identity

Several of Washington's alumni are excited for the organization's next chapter and its connections to the past.
news

Wake Up Washington | Mock drafts and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wharton gets close look at offensive talent in East-West Shrine Bowl

Wharton, who was the East Team's offensive coordinator, orchestrated an offense that put up 341 yards of offense. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Looking back on Washington's championship rings

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Jennifer King calls coaching in East-West Shrine Bowl 'a great experience'

King took some time with senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson to discuss her week coaching for the West Team.
news

Washington 2022 position breakdown | Quarterback

Heinicke threw for more than 3,400 yards in his first full season as a starter, while Kyle Allen and Garrett Gilbert appeared in relief late in the season.
news

Washington 2022 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of Feb. 8).
news

Wake Up Washington | An update on Chase Young's rehab process

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Jon Allen reflects on 'rewarding' Pro Bowl selection after standout season

Allen was voted to his first Pro Bowl after putting up a career-high nine sacks and 60 tackles for the fourth consecutive season.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Players to watch in the 2022 Senior Bowl

With the 2022 Senior Bowl being played on Saturday, here's a look at some players to watch over the weekend.
Advertising