NFL offers limited-edition Super Bowl XVII NFT for auction

Washington Commanders fans have the opportunity to own a piece of the team's history in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) as part of the NFL's initiative to celebrate the return of the Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

Since Feb. 6, the NFL has been releasing a series of historic commemorative NFTs for purchase in honor of the league's previous Super Bowls hosted in Los Angeles. There are seven in total, and after releasing NFTs for Super Bowls I, VII, XI and XIV, Washington's victory in Super Bowl XVII is up next.

The game, which ended with a 27-17 final score over the Don Shula-led Miami Dolphins, was Washington's first Super Bowl win, and it came during former head coach Joe Gibbs' second season with Washington. The team finished 8-1 that season season and breezed past the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, defeating them by an average of 17 points.

After falling into a 10-3 deficit in the second quarter, Joe Theismann threw two touchdowns and finished the game with 143 yards, while John Riggins scored his legendary 43-yard touchdown run to give Washington the lead in the fourth quarter. Riggins rushed for 166 yards, which was a Super Bowl record at the time, and was named Super Bowl MVP.

The victory was Washington's first championship since 1942, and it was the start of the team being recognized as one of the powerhouse franchises of the 1980s and 1990s.

Any fans interested in bidding for the Super Bowl XVII NFT can do so using this link, HERE. Bidding starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be available for 24 hours.