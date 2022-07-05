Numbers to know from Terry McLaurin's career

Terry McLaurin has officially signed his extension with the Washington Commanders. Here's a look at what the star wideout has accomplished in his career so far.

Career games

Three seasons, 46 games, 222 receptions, 3,090 receiving yards, 16 TD receptions, 13.9 yards per reception

2021 stats

17 games, 77 receptions, 1,053 yards, 5 touchdowns, 13.7 yards per reception, 4 100-yard rec. games

What Washington is getting

The No.1 receiving option on the Commanders, McLaurin has had three straight seasons in which he has led Washington in receiving. The last Commanders player to lead the team in receiving yards for three straight seasons: Santana Moss (six straight seasons from 2005-2010).

In 2021, McLaurin became the first player since Henry Ellard from 1994-96 to have consecutive 1,000-yard seasons receiving (Ellard did it for three straight seasons).

After just three seasons, McLaurin is already Top 15 on the Commanders' all-time list in receiving yards (15th – 3,090).

McLaurin is also Top 5 all-time the Commanders' list for receiving yards per game (4th – 67.2) and receptions per game (4th – 4.8).

How does McLaurin compare among the best receivers?

A 3rd-round draft pick in 2019 out of Ohio State, McLaurin has been one of the league's best wide receivers to come out of that draft.

Among those in that 2019 draft, McLaurin ranks:

2nd in total receptions at 222 (Diontae Johnson – also a 3rd-round pick – has 254 receptions)

2nd in total receiving yards at 3,090 (DK Metcalf has 3,170 yards)

5th in receiving touchdowns at 16

Bad news for the NFC East?

McLaurin has played 16 career games against NFC East opponents, essentially a full NFL season vs the Giants, Cowboys and Eagles. The combined numbers in those games would amount to a Pro Bowl-caliber season for a wide receiver:

89 receptions, 1,227 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns