News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Numbers to know from Terry McLaurin's career

Jul 05, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Commanders.com Staff
20211024 Week 7 Packers 260
Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team

Terry McLaurin has officially signed his extension with the Washington Commanders. Here's a look at what the star wideout has accomplished in his career so far.

Career games

  • Three seasons, 46 games, 222 receptions, 3,090 receiving yards, 16 TD receptions, 13.9 yards per reception

2021 stats

  • 17 games, 77 receptions, 1,053 yards, 5 touchdowns, 13.7 yards per reception, 4 100-yard rec. games

What Washington is getting

  • The No.1 receiving option on the Commanders, McLaurin has had three straight seasons in which he has led Washington in receiving. The last Commanders player to lead the team in receiving yards for three straight seasons: Santana Moss (six straight seasons from 2005-2010).
  • In 2021, McLaurin became the first player since Henry Ellard from 1994-96 to have consecutive 1,000-yard seasons receiving (Ellard did it for three straight seasons).
  • After just three seasons, McLaurin is already Top 15 on the Commanders' all-time list in receiving yards (15th – 3,090).
  • McLaurin is also Top 5 all-time the Commanders' list for receiving yards per game (4th – 67.2) and receptions per game (4th – 4.8).

How does McLaurin compare among the best receivers?

A 3rd-round draft pick in 2019 out of Ohio State, McLaurin has been one of the league's best wide receivers to come out of that draft.

Among those in that 2019 draft, McLaurin ranks:

  • 2nd in total receptions at 222 (Diontae Johnson – also a 3rd-round pick – has 254 receptions)
  • 2nd in total receiving yards at 3,090 (DK Metcalf has 3,170 yards)
  • 5th in receiving touchdowns at 16

Bad news for the NFC East?

McLaurin has played 16 career games against NFC East opponents, essentially a full NFL season vs the Giants, Cowboys and Eagles. The combined numbers in those games would amount to a Pro Bowl-caliber season for a wide receiver:

  • 89 receptions, 1,227 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns

McLaurin has averaged 95.0 receiving yards per game against the Giants, his highest average against any opponent he has faced more than once in his career, and he also has more receiving TD against the Eagles (3) than any other opponent in his career.

Related Content

news

Terry McLaurin signs extension with Commanders

McLaurin, who has led the franchise in receiving yards since he joined Washington in 2019, has reportedly agreed to terms with the Commanders on a long-term contract extension. Details of the deal have not been officially disclosed.

news

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson reminds Randy Jordan of Alfred Morris, Adrian Peterson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

news

Top 5 tight ends Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the tight ends.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'The journey begins now'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 1, 2022.

news

2022 opponent breakdown | Detroit Lions

Commanders.com will be looking at each team on the schedule. Next up are the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

news

Where does Washington's defense rank in the NFC East?

Logan Paulsen and Santana Moss looked at every defense in the NFC East. Here's where the Commanders stand in the rankings.

news

Terry McLaurin promises to help bring Washington 'back to the upper echelon of football' in letter to fans

In a letter posted to Twitter Thursday morning, McLaurin took some time to thank his family, fans and the Washington Commanders organization.

news

Wake Up Washington | Celebrating nine decades of history

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

news

Brian Mitchell, Percy Butler linked by journeys to Washington

Mitchell and Butler attended the same high school and college. Now that Butler has been drafted by Washington, their football careers have another similarity.

news

Top 5 cornerbacks Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com will spend the next six weeks looking at the top players Washington will face at each position. Next up are the cornerbacks

news

Wake Up Washington | All the (reportedly) good news...

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Advertising