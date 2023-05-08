One thing Ron Rivera likes about every player from the 2023 draft class

Another draft is in the books for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders, and soon there will be another group of young players on the roster eager to prove themselves as they start their NFL careers.
Starting with first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes, who the Commanders took because of his game-changing ability as well as his knack for scoring defensive touchdowns, Washington drafted a total of seven players -- four on defense and three on offense. Many of the players several years of starting experience under their belts, and some are set to have an immediate impact on the roster.
In a recent interview with Logan Paulsen and Fred Smoot on "Command Center," Rivera explained what he saw in each pick. Here's a look at what he had to say:
