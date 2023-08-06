Percy Butler | 'I feel like I took a big jump'

Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler addressed the media after practice on Aug. 6. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

On personal strides entering year two:

"I feel like I took a big jump. In the playbook for sure and really understanding how offense is trying to work and what they trying to work on, like certain formations."

On playing with three safeties:

"I mean, it's fun playing with them. I like the three-safety look. I feel like it's going to help our defense a lot because I feel like all of us could fit in all the different positions. So, I feel like we working together. I feel like in our disguise it's going to confuse a lot of quarterbacks.

On this training camp compared to last years:

"Everything is a lot more, you know, slowed down for me. I'll say like the offense they were moving like a hundred miles per hour every snap. You know, like boom, it slowed down and I could analyze what I'm expecting to happen before it happened."

On processing Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy's fast practice tempo:

"Oh, for sure. For sure. Like its up-tempo but it's slow. Like the brain is processing it faster than it was last year. That's what I meant. Yeah, my brain is processing a whole lot faster so even though we are moving fast, it feels like we moving at a normal tempo."

On preseason game excitement:

"Oh yeah, most definitely. Get excited for every game to hit somebody."

On the feelings of practice approaching a preseason game:

"Nah, I feel like we still getting after it for sure. I feel like we are still in training camp even in the preseason."