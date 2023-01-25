Phidarian Mathis gives positive update on recovery

Mathis said the Commanders' trainers helped him get healthy "quicker than we really thought," but it was still a long process that was a struggle.

"It was very hard to take, a tough pill to swallow, for sure," Mathis said. "The first couple of weeks, I was down, I was out, but I just put it in God's hands and let him handle the rest."

Things began to improve for Mathis as he continued to trust the training staff. They helped him stay focused on his goals and kept him motivated through all the work they had him do.

From what Rivera has heard, all the reports from the staff have been positive.

"He's been doing great," Ron Rivera said on Jan. 6. "He comes in every morning, gets his workout in. He's pretty much done with the basic rehab. Now it's all just maintenance. But I got a chance to really watch him work out and see him developing and working on his explosiveness, his overall strength, core strength. I've gotten a lot of good reports on him as far as those things are concerned."

Whenever Mathis does come back to the field, he can get back to work doing what Rivera and the Commanders expected when they drafted him, which is to absorb double teams and allow linebackers to make plays.

"And that's one of the things that I always go back to back in the day, watching guys who ran well as linebackers," Rivera said. "That's because they had people in front of them that really knew how to absorb those blocks."

Washington found an answer later in the season with John Ridgeway filling his role, but it is clear that the Commanders could still use his skills. After all, he was coming off a season with Alabama that saw him record a career-high 53 tackles to go with nine sacks.

And Mathis is already looking forward to what he can bring to the defensive line in his second season.