Phidarian Mathis | 'Their game is just flawless'

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis addressed the media after practice on Aug. 1. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On first day in pads:

"It was a good day, man. I feel like the defense came out strong, we played physical, just helping the offense get better today. I think it was a great first day."

On scuffle with [OL] Mason Brooks:

"It's just a lot of excitement, man. It's just the first day getting back at it, just talking a little trash. It's just trying to get each other better."

On getting hurt last season:

"It was long, it was kind of heartbreaking, just for the first game to go out like that. But at the same time, it was a big humbling experience, just sitting out, getting to watch those guys go out every Sunday and play. It was like a humble experience for me. It made me look at the game differently. You just never know when it's your last play, so you got to take everything serious. Never take this game for granted."

* On [DT] Jonathan Allen and [DT] Daron Payne:*

"Those guys are flawless, man. Their game is just flawless. Those two guys together, man, they'll attack a lot of offenses. It's a blessing for me just to be behind those guys learning each every day, just watching their game so I can add it to mine."

*On interior offensive lineman [G/T] Sam Cosmi and [C] Nick Gates : *"I think those guys are doing a very great job throughout OTAs and camp. They've been doing a very great job stepping up and being a team player no matter where their coach is putting them at. They also help us get better at the same time. I think that's a good thing they're doing."

On his expectations this season:

"Just really playing the game, man. Just reminding myself I can do this. This is why I got drafted here. Showing everybody that I was the second pick for a reason. I'm just coming back for what I left on the table. I left a lot out there. I knew I was going to have a great season last year, so I want to pick up where I left off last year and just play my role when my name called on. That's the biggest thing for me."

On playing nose tackle in the five man package:

"It's awesome, man. Getting the chance to be in there with those guys [D-Line]. Those guys have been in the game longer than me and just to be in that circle is awesome. The energy just goes up from being in there with [DE] [Montez] Tez [Sweat], Payne, Jon and [DE] Chase [Young], the energy goes to a whole different level. To be in there and repping it with those guys, man, it's an awesome feeling."

On learning from Payne and Allen:

"It ain't that hard, but at the same time it's a challenge because when you getting up with those guys, you have to bring your A game. These guys, they at the top of the top, so I'm just trying to mesh their energy when my name is called."