News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Phidarian Mathis | 'Their game is just flawless'

Aug 01, 2023 at 05:03 PM
230801_PHIDARIAN%20MATHIS_PRESS%20CONFERENCE.mp4

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis addressed the media after practice on Aug. 1. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On first day in pads:
"It was a good day, man. I feel like the defense came out strong, we played physical, just helping the offense get better today. I think it was a great first day."

On scuffle with [OL] Mason Brooks:
"It's just a lot of excitement, man. It's just the first day getting back at it, just talking a little trash. It's just trying to get each other better."

On getting hurt last season:
"It was long, it was kind of heartbreaking, just for the first game to go out like that. But at the same time, it was a big humbling experience, just sitting out, getting to watch those guys go out every Sunday and play. It was like a humble experience for me. It made me look at the game differently. You just never know when it's your last play, so you got to take everything serious. Never take this game for granted."
* On [DT] Jonathan Allen and [DT] Daron Payne:*
"Those guys are flawless, man. Their game is just flawless. Those two guys together, man, they'll attack a lot of offenses. It's a blessing for me just to be behind those guys learning each every day, just watching their game so I can add it to mine."

*On interior offensive lineman [G/T] Sam Cosmi and [C] Nick Gates : *"I think those guys are doing a very great job throughout OTAs and camp. They've been doing a very great job stepping up and being a team player no matter where their coach is putting them at. They also help us get better at the same time. I think that's a good thing they're doing."

On his expectations this season:
"Just really playing the game, man. Just reminding myself I can do this. This is why I got drafted here. Showing everybody that I was the second pick for a reason. I'm just coming back for what I left on the table. I left a lot out there. I knew I was going to have a great season last year, so I want to pick up where I left off last year and just play my role when my name called on. That's the biggest thing for me."

On playing nose tackle in the five man package:
"It's awesome, man. Getting the chance to be in there with those guys [D-Line]. Those guys have been in the game longer than me and just to be in that circle is awesome. The energy just goes up from being in there with [DE] [Montez] Tez [Sweat], Payne, Jon and [DE] Chase [Young], the energy goes to a whole different level. To be in there and repping it with those guys, man, it's an awesome feeling."

On learning from Payne and Allen:
"It ain't that hard, but at the same time it's a challenge because when you getting up with those guys, you have to bring your A game. These guys, they at the top of the top, so I'm just trying to mesh their energy when my name is called."

On playing more this season:
"Most definitely. Whenever my name is called, I'm just trying to go in there and do my job and help out the team."

Related Content

news

Sam Cosmi | 'Everybody's geeked up'

Washington Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi addressed the media after practice on Aug. 1. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | 'There was some energy out there'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 1. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Sam Cosmi loving move to guard, feels more comfortable at the position

Cosmi is handling himself just fine as Washington's starting right guard. This offseason is the first time that Cosmi has received extended reps at the position, and while there was a bit of a transition period, Cosmi feels confident in his new role.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 6 | Offense shows progress in first padded practice

Practice was popping -- literally -- for the Washington Commanders on Day 6 of training camp. Here are some observations from Day 6.

news

Dyami Brown's offseason work has made him a standout at Commanders camp

The 2021 third-round pick has returned to training camp with the Washington Commanders and is ready to revamp his most well-known skills and implement detailed changes in his tactics.

news

Terry McLaurin impressed with Sam Howell, excited to keep building chemistry

Howell is still learning and trying to earn the starting quarterback role for Week 1, but McLaurin is pleased with what the young quarterback has shown so far.

news

Montez Sweat | 'Glad to be back with my brothers'

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat addressed the media after practice on July 31. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Terry McLaurin | 'The No. 1 thing you can do as a receiver is use your physicality'

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin addressed the media after practice on July 31. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | 'They're trying to learn and adapt to a new system and style'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on July 31. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Commanders sign RB Derrick Gore

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 5 | Rivera appreciates confidence, maturity from Commanders defense

The defense is expected to be a top unit once again, and the players have performed up to that standard so far in training camp. There's an air of confidence surrounding the defensive side of the field, but coach Ron Rivera is most impressed with how the players have handled it.

Advertising