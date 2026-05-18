Polynesian culture a source of inspiration, wisdom for Tongan American linebacker Ale Kaho

So yes, "eager for war" feels particularly fitting for this hungry underdog. And that relentlessness isn't just restricted to football. Like many who emigrate from Polynesia to the United States, family on both Kaho's mom and dad's side moved here for better opportunities. Kaho is passionate about keeping that momentum going.

"I want to elevate. I want to grow, just for more opportunities, to set up my future family or my siblings," he said.

He sees that a certain responsibility is inherent in his role as oldest child. He is determined to set a good example and lift up his younger siblings. In the fall, he nudged his younger brother, Sione Kaho, a highly-recruited quarterback in the class of 2027, to consider choosing Stanford. Now, Sione, in addition to being mentored by Andrew Luck, will be under the tutelage of former Commanders coach and Polynesian quarterback legend in his own right Tavita Pritchard.

Currently, Ale Kaho's yonger brother, Vai, is trying to make it to the next level of football. Kaho sees himself as a resource for Vai in this process, offering him a place to stay and people to work out with.

"I'm like, 'Everything you need for your life right now, it's over here. I'm your big bro, I've been there. I'm only two years older than you, but I have some wisdom,'" he said. "I'm just trying to help him out."

While Kaho is a guide, he is also distinctly aware of how it behooves him to be a sponge and to learn. At the core of that mindset is humility, a value with the utmost importance in Tongan culture.