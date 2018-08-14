Practice Notes: 2018 #SkinsCamp, Day 15

Defense:

--Just because both teams weren't in pads in the last day of training camp didn't mean the intensity wasn't there. D.J. Swearinger Sr. and Norman were seen talking to Pryor when they forced an incomplete pass, with Swearinger getting the defense fired up even when he was on the bench. He ran over towards the DB's group and heckled Pryor, stopping before things got physical. Jets guard Dakota Dozier even started a fight with a late hit on the Redskins defensive line, but Tomsula was quick to break it up. With things heating up throughout practice, it could make Thursday's game must see TV on ESPN.

--Head coach Jay Gruden said before practice on Tuesday that he had confidence in the younger defensive backs despite the release of veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick. From the jump of practice, fourth-year cornerback Quinton Dunbar showed why Gruden has placed him opposite of Josh Norman. During 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 drills, the Florida product came up with some solid deflections and forced two consecutive incomplete passes targeted towards Robby Anderson and Terrelle Pryor. Carrying his play over to the team segment, Dunbar consistently covered his man and forced the quarterback to throw in the opposite direction. He capped off the final drill on the second field with another deflection targeted towards Anderson to prevent a touchdown.

--After a strong performance on Monday during 1-on-1's, rookie cornerback Ranthony Texada saw himself getting a promotion. Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray moved him to the second team defense, where he instantly made an impact. Texada's quickness towards the ball forced an incomplete pass in the end zone in the second round of the defense's scrimmage, carrying over his performance from individual sessions. While the TCU product only had one tackle in last week's preseason game against the Patriots, his practice performance could lead to more opportunities on Thursday.