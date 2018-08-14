Practice Notes: 2018 #SkinsCamp, Day 15

Redskins.com's Jake Kring-Schreifels and Grant Cohen break down the key plays and highlights from Day 15 of the Washington Redskins' 2018 training camp in Richmond, Va.
Offense:
-- The last day of joint practices with the Jets maintained a mostly non-confrontational course, aside from a couple 1-on-1 skirmishes. Because the teams are just two days away from playing each other in their second preseason game, several members of the Redskins offense took some precautionary days off, including Trent Williams, Maurice Harris, Jordan Reed and Jamison Crowder. That permitted more time for the backup units to get their final licks in before another big evaluation in front of the home fans.
-- Wide receiver Josh Doctson looked especially sharp during 1-on-1 drills to start practice, linking up with Alex Smith in the red zone against cornerback Derrick Jones. Doctson beat Jones on a fade route in the corner of the end zone, getting both feet in bounds, and then made a nice stick on a slant inside to catch his second touchdown of the drill.
-- Throughout 11-on-11 drills, running backs Byron Marshall and Kapri Bibbs got a lot of play out of the backfield, running the ball and catching passes with both the first and second team units. Both of them have looked really strong finding holes in the defense and providing outlet targets for Smith and Colt McCoy. Martez Carter also got some carries with the third unit, potentially to get him ready to play some snaps on Thursday since he's gotten the fewest touches out of the group.
-- Because Crowder was absent from practice, wide receiver Trey Quinn had more opportunities Tuesday and he took advantage. He snuck into the end zone during 7-on-7 drills and then grabbed another touchdown not long after in team drills, finding space down the seam for a 20-yard score. Later during the live sessions to close the day, Quinn made another impressive haul on a corner route. He finished practice diving for a touchdown after it tipped off another receiver's hands, showing the full array of his athleticism. There's a good chance we'll see a lot of him on Thursday.
-- Quarterback Kevin Hogan threw a couple of interceptions during 7-on-7 drills but his wide receivers have looked strong throughout camp. Between Cam Sims, Simmie Cobbs, Darvin Kidsy and newcomer Dan Williams III, the Redskins have been able to see a variety of body types and athleticism displayed over the last three weeks that they'll continue to evaluate before the preseason ends.
-- Jake Kring-Schreifels
Defense:
--Just because both teams weren't in pads in the last day of training camp didn't mean the intensity wasn't there. D.J. Swearinger Sr. and Norman were seen talking to Pryor when they forced an incomplete pass, with Swearinger getting the defense fired up even when he was on the bench. He ran over towards the DB's group and heckled Pryor, stopping before things got physical. Jets guard Dakota Dozier even started a fight with a late hit on the Redskins defensive line, but Tomsula was quick to break it up. With things heating up throughout practice, it could make Thursday's game must see TV on ESPN.
--Head coach Jay Gruden said before practice on Tuesday that he had confidence in the younger defensive backs despite the release of veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick. From the jump of practice, fourth-year cornerback Quinton Dunbar showed why Gruden has placed him opposite of Josh Norman. During 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 drills, the Florida product came up with some solid deflections and forced two consecutive incomplete passes targeted towards Robby Anderson and Terrelle Pryor. Carrying his play over to the team segment, Dunbar consistently covered his man and forced the quarterback to throw in the opposite direction. He capped off the final drill on the second field with another deflection targeted towards Anderson to prevent a touchdown.
--After a strong performance on Monday during 1-on-1's, rookie cornerback Ranthony Texada saw himself getting a promotion. Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray moved him to the second team defense, where he instantly made an impact. Texada's quickness towards the ball forced an incomplete pass in the end zone in the second round of the defense's scrimmage, carrying over his performance from individual sessions. While the TCU product only had one tackle in last week's preseason game against the Patriots, his practice performance could lead to more opportunities on Thursday.
--The middle linebackers helped the defense win the first half of the team segment and kept that momentum throughout practice. Mason Foster's fast reaction to a pass play allowed him to deflect a deep throw by Teddy Bridgewater, firing up the defense to finish the drive with no scores. Kirk Olivadotti's inside linebacker group efficiently stopped run plays up the middle, forcing the Jets offense to third-and-long situations. Rookie Shaun Dion Hamilton finished off the segment by making his presence known to the opposition, having a quick reaction to the receiver that resulted in an incomplete pass as the horn sounded.
--Throughout training camp, other defensive positions have complimented the improvement from the Redskins defensive line. In the final day of training camp, they showed why everyone is excited by shutting down the Jets running game throughout the day. The defensive line shed blockers with ease in each of the three team segments and even helped defend the pass. First-round pick Daron Payne had a nice stop up the middle to keep a play-action play from gaining yardage, with the group deflecting a pass to force a fourth down situation. Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula expressed his excitement for the young talent in his group at the conclusion of practice, claiming he enjoys "going to work every day" because of their work ethic.
--Late game situations were something the defense needed to improve on, as the Redskins did not respond well to the Jets' no huddle calls, which resulted in a touchdown. However, things turned in Washington's favor thanks to some adjustments. Even though the Jets managed to get into Redskins territory, the defense stood its ground. Texada came up with a critical deflection to force a third-and-long situation while Prince Charles Iworah created a turnover on downs by forcing an incomplete pass.
-- Grant Cohen
Special Teams:
-- Both units spent a decent amount of their drill time working on kickoffs again. Dustin Hopkins had only one opportunity to kick a field goal and he banged it through the goal posts during a hurry-up live team session.