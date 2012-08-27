Redskins Choose Orthopaedics Team





The Redskins announced today a four-year partnership with Commonwealth Orthopaedics, Northern Virginia's largest provider of musculoskeletal services.

Under the agreement, Commonwealth becomes the team's official orthopaedic and physical therapy partner. The two will work together to promote community health and wellness initiatives and achieve the goal of making Redskins fans the healthiest in the NFL.

"We chose to partner with Commonwealth because of the knowledge, skills and abilities they bring to the table," said Redskins Head Athletic Trainer, Larry Hess. "We have relied on them in the past, now it's great to have their expertise available not just to our players, but to our fan community as well."

Commonwealth's surgeons have served as the Redskins' team physicians, providing orthopaedic and injury-prevention expertise to keep players in top condition. The relationship will expand to include all of Commonwealth's 32 physicians and 36 physical therapists contributing information in multiple forums.

"Commonwealth is honored to enter into this full-fledged partnership with the Redskins," said President of Commonwealth Orthopaedics, Gordon Avery, MD. "We take our community commitment very seriously, and this affiliation will help us reach out to even more folks in our region."

As the Redskins health and wellness partner, Commonwealth will be featured throughout the season in a variety of venues, including:

• Online – Commonwealth will have a dedicated page on the Redskins' main web site, Redskins.com, and provide content for both redskinshealthandwellness.com (the web site of the Redskins' official health and wellness program) and wowredskins.com (the web site of the Redskins' official women's club).

• Radio and TV – Physicians will appear in "Ask the Orthopaedic Specialist" segments on ESPN980 radio and Inside the Redskins television show on NBC-4. Redskins fan questions will be answered on topics ranging from arthritis to broken bones to injury prevention.

• Print – Commonwealth physicians will contribute articles for the Redskins Health and Wellness magazine.

"All of us at Commonwealth are very excited to be the official orthopaedic and physical therapy partner of the Washington Redskins," said Redskins head orthopaedic physician, Christopher Annunziata, MD. "They know football, we know orthopaedics, and together we can provide information that will improve our community's health."

