Redskins Continue to Enhance FedExField





The Redskins plan to complete the project that was started last year by installing standing decks on the upper level of the stadium and a video wall on lower level concourse in the west end zone.

The Redskins are also adding unique Executive Suites to FedExField. The suites will contain additional amenities for fans to enjoy.

After installing solar panels last summer in the parking lot of the stadium, the Redskins continue to evaluate the expansion of their clean energy solution.

"We are making improvements both on and off the field prior to our historic 80th anniversary season," general manager Bruce Allen said.