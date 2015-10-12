Redskins-Falcons Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 25-19 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations. "Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
- The Washington Redskins fell to the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 25-19, in front of an announced crowd of 70,178 people at the Georgia Dome on Sunday.
- The Redskins' game-tying field goal at the end of regulation came as the culmination of a drive lasting 24 seconds, the team's quickest scoring drive by time since a nine-second drive in Week 3 at Philadelphia last season.
- The Redskins are now 25-15-1 all-time in overtime games.
- The Redskins won the turnover battle, 3-2. The Redskins forced three takeaways for the first time since Week 13 last season at Indianapolis.
The Redskins held the Falcons to three points in the first half. Washington has held opponents to three or fewer first-half points three times in a four-game span for the first time since doing it in five straight games from Weeks 13-17 of the 2007 season. * Atlanta started drives in Washington territory twice in the second quarter but was held without points on both possessions. The first started on the Washington 40-yard line and culminated with a Matt Ryan fumble. The other started on the Washington 45-yard line and ended with a missed field goal by Matt Bryant. * The game was the 1,200th in Redskins history, including postseason play. The Redskins joined the Bears, Packers, Giants, Cardinals and Lions as the only NFL franchises to appear in 1,200 combined regular season and postseason games. * The Redskins are now 31-25 all-time in indoor games, including postseason play and including games played in stadiums with closed retractable roofs. * The Redskins all-time record against the Falcons now stands at 15-9-1, including postseason play.
Offense:
- The Redskins held the Falcons to one sack for a loss of zero yards. The Redskins have now held opponents to one sack or fewer in three consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 11-13 of the 2009 season.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 21-of-32 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown. * Cousins' 126 completions this season are the most by a Redskins quarterback through the first five games of a season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, surpassing Robert Griffin III's 125 completions through five games in 2013. * Wide receiver Jamison Crowder earned his first career start as the Redskins opened the game in a three-receiver set. * Crowder recorded career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (87), both team highs. He also added a career-long 26-yard reception. * The Redskins opened the scoring on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to tight end Derek Carrier in the second quarter. * The touchdown reception was the first of Carrier's career. *
The passing touchdown was Cousins' fifth of the season and the 23rd of his career. * The touchdown was the culmination of a 12-play, 67-yard drive. Washington entered the game leading the league with 13 drives of 10 plays or more through the first four weeks, including a league-best 11 scoring drives lasting 10 plays or more. * The touchdown was Cousins' first passing touchdown this season from a distance other than four yards, as he threw one four-yard touchdown in each of the team's first four games. * Cousins now has a passing touchdown in five consecutive games, tying the longest streak of his career (Weeks 2-6 in 2014). * Rookie running back Matt Jones scored his third career touchdown on a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. * The touchdown was the culmination of a three-play, 80-yard scoring drive, tying the team's shortest scoring drive in terms of play this season . In Week 2 vs. St. Louis, Jones scored on a 39-yard touchdown run to cap a three-play, 72-yard drive.
Defense:
- The Redskins have recorded multiple takeaways in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 12-13 last season.
The Redskins intercepted multiple passes for the first time since Dec. 29, 2013 against the New York Giants. * Cornerback Bashaud Breeland tied his career high with four passes defensed, set previously in Week 8 last season at Dallas. * Breeland notched his fourth career game with multiple passes defensed and his first since Week 15 last season (three, at New York Giants). * In the fourth quarter, Breeland recorded his third career interception, picking off Matt Ryan and recording a career-long 28-yard interception return. The interception was his first of the season and his first since Week 16 vs. Philadelphia last year. * Safety Trenton Robinson recorded his first interception of the season on Atlanta's opening drive. The interception was the second of Robinson's career. * With the stop, the Redskins have now held each of their opponents this season to zero points on opening drives. Before Sunday, the last time the Redskins held five consecutive opponents scoreless on their first offensive possession was Weeks 9-13 of the 2013 season. *
Robinson's interception marked the first time the Redskins forced a takeaway on an opponent's opening drive since Week 16 of 2014, when Ryan Kerrigan forced and recovered a Philadelphia fumble. It was the team's first interception on an opponent's opening drive since Week 10 of 2013 (Brandon Meriweather at Minnesota). * Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan recorded two sacks. The multi-sack game was the seventh of Kerrigan's career and his first since Week 14 last season. * Kerrigan moved into fifth-place on the Redskins' all-time sack list with a sack in the first quarter. The sack pushed Kerrigan past Brian Orakpo (40.0) in franchise history. * Defensive end Chris Baker recorded his first career forced fumble on a sack of Matt Ryan in the second quarter. * The sack credited to Baker extended his career-high sack total this season to 3.5. * Baker has now recorded sacks in consecutive games for the first time in his career. * The fumble was recovered by linebacker Will Compton, his first career fumble recovery. * Baker added another forced fumble in the fourth quarter, becoming the first member of the Redskins to record two forced fumbles in a game since Ryan Kerrigan on Nov. 13, 2011 at Miami.
Special Teams:
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins converted a career-long 52-yard field goal with no time remaining in regulation to force overtime.
Hopkins' 52-yard field goal was the longest by a member of the Redskins since Dec. 24, 2011 (Graham Gano, 53 yards vs. Minnesota). * Hopkins became the first Redskins kicker to force overtime with a game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation since John Hall vs. the New York Giants on Sept. 21, 2003. * Punter Tress Way averaged 50.3 yards per punt on four punts, the third-best average of his career and his best since Sept. 25, 2014 (58.3 vs. New York Giants). * Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant missed field goal attempts of 38 yards and 48 yards, marking the third time that a Redskins' opponent has missed multiple field goals in a game in the Jay Gruden era.
