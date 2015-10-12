Redskins-Falcons Monday Stats Pack

Robinson's interception marked the first time the Redskins forced a takeaway on an opponent's opening drive since Week 16 of 2014, when Ryan Kerrigan forced and recovered a Philadelphia fumble. It was the team's first interception on an opponent's opening drive since Week 10 of 2013 (Brandon Meriweather at Minnesota). * Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan recorded two sacks. The multi-sack game was the seventh of Kerrigan's career and his first since Week 14 last season. * Kerrigan moved into fifth-place on the Redskins' all-time sack list with a sack in the first quarter. The sack pushed Kerrigan past Brian Orakpo (40.0) in franchise history. * Defensive end Chris Baker recorded his first career forced fumble on a sack of Matt Ryan in the second quarter. * The sack credited to Baker extended his career-high sack total this season to 3.5. * Baker has now recorded sacks in consecutive games for the first time in his career. * The fumble was recovered by linebacker Will Compton, his first career fumble recovery. * Baker added another forced fumble in the fourth quarter, becoming the first member of the Redskins to record two forced fumbles in a game since Ryan Kerrigan on Nov. 13, 2011 at Miami.