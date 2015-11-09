Redskins-Patriots Monday Stats Pack

The Redskins have now posted at least one takeaway in five consecutive games in a single season for the first time since Weeks 12-17 of the 2013 season. * The Redskins have recorded 11 takeaways since Week 4, third-most in the NFL in that timeframe despite a bye in Week 8. * Linebacker Keenan Robinson recorded his first interception of the season – the second of his career – in the first quarter, picking off Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. * Robinson returned the interception 44 yards, the team's longest interception return since a 45-yard return by cornerback David Amerson at Oakland on Sept. 29, 2013. * The 44-yard interception return by Robinson was the longest by a Redskins linebacker since Antonio Pierce at San Francisco on Dec. 18, 2004 (78 yards). * Robinson's interception broke a streak of 232 consecutive home regular season pass attempts without an interception for Brady, dating back to Dec. 14, 2014 vs. Miami. * Robinson's interception came with the Patriots on the Washington 16-yard line, marking the first time this season an opponent had held the Patriots without points on a drive that had entered the red zone. * Cornerback Will Blackmon recorded a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the first quarter. The forced fumble was the seventh of his career and his career-high-tying second of the season (2008 and 2013). *