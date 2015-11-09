A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 27-10 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations. "Redskins-Patriots Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
Team:[
- The Washington Redskins fell to the New England Patriots, 27-10, in front of an announced crowd of 66,829 people at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Offense:
- Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw his career-high-tying 10th touchdown pass of the season in the fourth quarter, connecting with tight end Jordan Reed for a three-yard touchdown.
- With the touchdown, Cousins has now thrown for a touchdown in each of the Redskins first eight games this season, becoming the Redskins quarterback to accomplish the feat since Joe Theismann in 1983.
The touchdown pass extended Cousins' career-long streak of consecutive games with a touchdown to eight. * The receiving touchdown was the seventh of Reed's career and his team-leading fourth of the season. * Reed has now registered a touchdown reception in consecutive games for the first time in his career. * With a 36-yard reception in the third quarter, wide receiver Pierre Garçon (3,151) moved past Roy Jefferson (3,119) for 12th-most receiving yards in Redskins history. * Garçon finished the game with a team-high 70 receiving yards on four receptions, marking the first time since Week 1 that he led the team in receiving yards in a game. *
Rookie wide receiver Jamison Crowder led the Redskins in receptions (six), marking the third time in the last five games he has either led the team or tied for the team lead in receptions in a game. * A 23-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins was the culmination of a 16-play, 75-yard drive. The 16-play scoring drive was the Redskins' second-longest of the season, trailing only a 17-play scoring drive in Week 1 vs. Miami. * The Redskins allowed only one sack. Washington has now allowed one sack or fewer in six consecutive games in a single season since a seven-game streak across Weeks 4-11 of the 1996 season. * The Redskins converted 7-of-14 third downs (50.0 percent), the team's best third down percentage since converting 52.9 percent of third downs in Week 4 vs. Philadelphia.
Defense:
- The Redskins recorded two takeaways. Washington has now recorded multiple takeaways four times in a span of five regular season games for the first time since Weeks 14-17 of the 2012 season and Week 1 of the 2013 season.
The Redskins have now posted at least one takeaway in five consecutive games in a single season for the first time since Weeks 12-17 of the 2013 season. * The Redskins have recorded 11 takeaways since Week 4, third-most in the NFL in that timeframe despite a bye in Week 8. * Linebacker Keenan Robinson recorded his first interception of the season – the second of his career – in the first quarter, picking off Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. * Robinson returned the interception 44 yards, the team's longest interception return since a 45-yard return by cornerback David Amerson at Oakland on Sept. 29, 2013. * The 44-yard interception return by Robinson was the longest by a Redskins linebacker since Antonio Pierce at San Francisco on Dec. 18, 2004 (78 yards). * Robinson's interception broke a streak of 232 consecutive home regular season pass attempts without an interception for Brady, dating back to Dec. 14, 2014 vs. Miami. * Robinson's interception came with the Patriots on the Washington 16-yard line, marking the first time this season an opponent had held the Patriots without points on a drive that had entered the red zone. * Cornerback Will Blackmon recorded a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the first quarter. The forced fumble was the seventh of his career and his career-high-tying second of the season (2008 and 2013). *
Blackmon's fumble recovery was the seventh of his career and his first as a member of the Redskins. His last fumble recovery came on Nov. 10, 2013 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. * The Redskins have now recorded a defensive fumble recovery in five consecutive games in a single season for the first time since Weeks 4-8 of the 2010 season. * The Redskins recorded two takeaways in the first quarter of a game for the first time since Week 11 last season vs. Tampa Bay. The takeaways also marked the first time an opponent had forced the Patriots into multiple turnovers in the opening quarter of a game since Nov. 24, 2013 vs. Denver (three). * Defensive end Stephen Paea forced his first fumble as a member of the Redskins in the third quarter. It was his first forced fumble since Week 16 last season as a member of the Chicago Bears. * The Redskins remain as one of only three NFL teams to have not allowed a 300-yard passer this season (Denver and Minnesota).
Special Teams:
- The Redskins' first points of the game came on a 23-yard field goal by Hopkins in the second quarter. It was his sixth consecutive successful field goal attempt, matching the longest streak of consecutive made field goal attempts in his career, set earlier in the season in Weeks 2-4.
