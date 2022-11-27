News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

'The opportunity to get on the field I wish had never happened': Reed Doughty reflects on stepping in for Sean Taylor 

Nov 27, 2022 at 09:07 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

AP398268121942
Matt Slocum/AP2012
Washington Redskins' Reed Doughty runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Week 13 of the 2007 season will be remembered as one of the most somber and moving gamedays in Washington football history. FedExField was filled with 85,000 fans who came to watch the Burgundy & Gold take on the Buffalo Bills just five days after the home team's star safety Sean Taylor was murdered at the age of 24.

"Coming out, it was extremely emotional. It was an extremely emotional week," Taylor's teammate Reed Doughty recalled. "There were the emotions of Sean not being there, the emotions of knowing his girlfriend and daughter just lost a dad."

That Sunday will be remembered as a collectively traumatic "first." It was the first chance for a fan base to grieve together. The first chance for a group of guys to play a football game after the loss of one of their own. And one of the most memorable moments of that first game after Taylor's death was the first play.

In a nod to the absence of a man who had spearheaded Washington's defense, the unit took the field for the first time that afternoon with only 10 men. Doughty was the player -- the impending eleventh man in the starting defense -- held back on the sideline during the first play.

When it finished, Washington's No. 37 jogged on the field to tackle a task for which no amount of coaching or game film watching could ever prepare him: play starting safety after Taylor's death. In what he describes as the "opportunity to get on the field [he] wish had never happened," Doughty approached his job that day, and for the rest of the season, with a deep sense of humility and drive to honor his late teammate.

In the Week 11 matchup just before Buffalo, Doughty had stepped in for the Taylor under very different circumstances, as the starter was unable to play due to an ankle injury. Ahead of what was going to be Doughty's second-ever NFL start, Taylor had offered reassurance and confidence, boosting his back up with a pump-up talk before the game.

"Sean was like, 'You can do things on this team that nobody else can do, and that's why you're playing,'" Doughty recalled. "He didn't need to say that. I don't know if it was entirely true, but he just said, 'You're the best man for the job. Right now, you need to play to your strengths. Don't try to be Sean Taylor,' which of course I couldn't be."

That was one of the last exchanges the two would ever have. The devastating news of the tragedy came in two rapid, sickening blows: On Monday, the team learned that Taylor was shot at his Miami area home. The following day, it was announced that Taylor had succumbed to his injuries.

Washington came together right afterwards to cry, process and sit in the disbelief side-by-side. No road map existed for how to move forward. In the meetings and practices that followed, the team grieved while getting ready for the Week 12 game against Buffalo.

"I thought Coach [Joe] Gibbs was probably the biggest cornerstone in getting guys understanding what they should do," said Jerry Gray, Washington's defensive backs coach at the time. "As a coach, you don't prepare for that, but he kind of took control of the situation, which I thought was incredible."

Doughty's position balancing mourning and preparing collided in a unique way as he readied to be a starter for Taylor.

"It felt unnatural. It felt uncomfortable, because you can't replace somebody of that magnitude," Doughty said. "So, getting ready for that Buffalo game, I'm playing the safety position for the Washington team, I'm not taking Sean's place. I'm not replacing Sean. I'm not stepping in in any way for Sean. I just need to go do what I can do to help the team."

In the coaches' offices that week leading up to the Bills matchup, Gibbs and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams quietly organized a plan to pay tribute to Taylor by starting a man down on defense against Buffalo.

"I think that was only fitting. It was important for us to show that we were missing the guy…it was something that we could do in solidarity," Gray recalled of the 10-man gesture.

Washington gave up 22 yards on that first down, a big play that one could have imagined Taylor shutting down earlier with a crunching tackle. On the next snap, Doughty came in and shut down the Bill with the ball on what was just a 2-yard gain. He finished the game with five solo tackles.

"The best thing about Reed is he went out and played like Reed Doughty," Gray said. "He didn't try to play like no one else."

Though Washington ended up losing to Buffalo by one point that afternoon, an undeniable shift had taken place within the team that week.

"I thought that was the beginning of bringing us together as a family per se," Gray said. "You of course hate to go through a tragedy like that, but I thought that kind of brought us closer as a family/team than we had ever been."

In the face of the odds, playing with a 37-year-old backup quarterback and without a star and a leader in Taylor, Washington won the next four games -- must-wins if it wanted any chance of making the playoffs. The team won its final game against the Dallas Cowboys by a poetic 21 points to seal the wildcard spot.

And though he did not try to be like Taylor when it came to the details of the safety spot, Doughty was motivated to approach his role like the great No. 21 always had. Hit hard. Never give up on a play. Don't dwell on the mistakes. Just keep going. That, Doughty realized, was the best way to honor Taylor in the position.

"Every time I stepped on the field, I was thinking, 'Do it for Sean,'" Doughty said. "'Play hard. "Don't leave anything left unturned.'"

Related Content

news

Commanders elevate Alex Erickson from practice squad amid multiple roster moves

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win over the Falcons

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField on Sunday to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Here are three keys to securing a win, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Chase Young questionable for Week 12 vs. Falcons

Young could be available in a limited capacity against the Falcons and bolster the Commanders' defensive line.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson looking to get back in rhythm

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

news

Week 12 power rankings | Commanders are on the rise

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, the Washington Commanders have won five of the last six games and have playoff aspirations in November. Here is how the national pundits are viewing the team in their most recent power rankings.

news

Wake Up Washington | Determining Chase Young's potential impact

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

news

Practice report | Wentz looking to help Heinicke succeed in any way possible

With Heinicke as the starter, Wentz wants to continue giving guidance to the young quarterback.

news

Commanders-Falcons Week 12 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons have announced their injury reports for the Week 12 matchup.

news

Commanders' 20th annual Harvest Feast makes a difference for Prince George's County families this Thanksgiving

Thousands passed through Legends Plaza at FedExField to pick up Thanksgiving food baskets and other items that will provide a cherished boost to Thursday holiday celebrations at the Commanders' Harvest Feast on Tuesday.

news

Commanders vs. Falcons preview | Preparing for a 2021 rematch

The Washington Commanders will return to FedExField to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return to practice

Wentz has started his 21-day clock to rejoin the active roster.

Advertising