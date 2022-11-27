'The opportunity to get on the field I wish had never happened': Reed Doughty reflects on stepping in for Sean Taylor 

That was one of the last exchanges the two would ever have. The devastating news of the tragedy came in two rapid, sickening blows: On Monday, the team learned that Taylor was shot at his Miami area home. The following day, it was announced that Taylor had succumbed to his injuries.

Washington came together right afterwards to cry, process and sit in the disbelief side-by-side. No road map existed for how to move forward. In the meetings and practices that followed, the team grieved while getting ready for the Week 12 game against Buffalo.

"I thought Coach [Joe] Gibbs was probably the biggest cornerstone in getting guys understanding what they should do," said Jerry Gray, Washington's defensive backs coach at the time. "As a coach, you don't prepare for that, but he kind of took control of the situation, which I thought was incredible."

Doughty's position balancing mourning and preparing collided in a unique way as he readied to be a starter for Taylor.