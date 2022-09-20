'A team guy right to the end': Reflecting on the legacy of Washington Legend Jerry Smith ahead of Pride Night Out

Conversations about which communities were deserving of rights were happening everywhere and when Coach Vince Lombardi arrived in Washington in 1969, he did not shy away from them. Although a tough coach, Lombardi, who had a gay brother, was a tolerant person.

"Jerry wouldn't stop talking about Vince," Smith's brother Ed said in an interview for a 2014 episode of the NFL's A Football Life. "Vince was a great coach, great person, loved Jerry and Jerry loved him."

Though he held back from revealing all aspects of himself during his time in Washington, Smith could have felt that he had people in his corner. The sentiment quietly grew with both the everyday humdrum and the extremes of being a professional athlete. For years, he spent countless hours a week with his teammates, traveling, talking, joking together. They experienced the highs and lows of sport on the biggest stage – from winning streaks the city had not seen in decades to losing a Super Bowl.

Smith, to use the words of his sister, was "a consummate teammate." He was the kind of guy to throw himself in front an on-rushing linebacker if that is what the moment required, the type of player who inspired others by pouring himself into perfecting his craft.

The selflessness he displayed during his brightest days did not waver during his darkest. In 1986, nine years after he retired, Smith revealed he was suffering from AIDS, hoping to bring awareness to the ravages of the disease and perhaps draw attention that could spur developments in research. It was brave of the former athlete to talk about his harrowing plight. At the time, the prevailing belief was that AIDs was an illness that only affected "drug addicts and hairdressers" as Jim Graham, director of the Whitman Walker Clinic, put it in an interview with the Washington Post in 1986.