Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Giants OL Nick Gates

The Washington Commanders continue to add depth to their offensive line.

The Commanders have reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates. The deal was first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Like former Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, who also reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Commanders, Gates is a veteran who would bring starting experience to the group in Washington. He had 28 stars in 44 games with the Giants, and that includes being the team's starting center in 2020.

There are several areas where Gates could help the Commanders' front. He was an effective pass-blocker with the Giants, allowing just two sacks and five quarterback hits on 1,106 pass-blocking snaps. His only sack in 2022 came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

Gates also has experience playing all over the offensive line with snaps at every position except left tackle in four seasons. He also has 36 snaps as an inline tight end on plays where the Giants needed an extra blocker.