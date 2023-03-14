News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Seahawks LB Cody Barton

Mar 14, 2023 at 12:50 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich. The Buccaneers defeated the Seahawks 21-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The Washington Commanders have reportedly agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton, which would give the team more depth at the position.

The move, which was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, is a one-year deal for one of the most productive players on the Seahawks' defense in 2022.

Barton was a third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2019 and is coming off a career season with 136 tackles, which was second on the team and 15th among all linebackers, six pass breakups and two interceptions. His tackle grade, according to Pro Football Focus, is the best of his career, and he posted a missed tackle rate of just 6% in 2022.

"I think he has turned the corner in terms of confidence and what he is seeing," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said of Barton. "He is showing his commitment to downhill play, his aggressive tackling, his hitting and fitting, and is just doing stuff across the board. He just looks the most confident he has been. It helps everybody play faster when you feel like that and he's doing that."

While he was a contributor for the Seahawks' defense throughout his four years with the franchise, he did not get many opportunities to be in the starting lineup until last season, when he started in 11 of 17 games. He made the most of his opportunities, too, as he had 41 more tackles in 2022 than he did in the previous three seasons.

Once the deal is signed, the Commanders will have a player who appears to be taking his skill set to another level.

