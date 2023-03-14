Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Seahawks LB Cody Barton

"I think he has turned the corner in terms of confidence and what he is seeing," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said of Barton. "He is showing his commitment to downhill play, his aggressive tackling, his hitting and fitting, and is just doing stuff across the board. He just looks the most confident he has been. It helps everybody play faster when you feel like that and he's doing that."

While he was a contributor for the Seahawks' defense throughout his four years with the franchise, he did not get many opportunities to be in the starting lineup until last season, when he started in 11 of 17 games. He made the most of his opportunities, too, as he had 41 more tackles in 2022 than he did in the previous three seasons.