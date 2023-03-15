News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Report: Commanders agree to terms with Jacoby Brissett

Mar 15, 2023 at 04:54 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

AP22254669674767
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The Washington Commanders reportedly have their backup quarterback. Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, veteran Jacoby Brissett is expected to sign with the Commanders.

The contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, is reportedly a one-year deal.

Brissett, a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2016, has won 18 games as a starter with four teams. He has completed 61.1% of his passes for 10,350 yards with 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

The Commanders have made it clear that Sam Howell will enter the offseason workout program as "QB1," but they also want the fifth-round pick to earn the role and expressed interest in signing a veteran quarterback to compete with him. And with Taylor Heinicke reportedly heading to the Atlanta Falcons, the Commanders needed to fill out the rest of the position.

Brissett fits the mold of what Washington is looking for in terms of a backup. He is known around the NFL as being a good teacher and has the talent to push Howell.

Brissett's last stretch as a starter came during the 2022 season, when he filled in for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he dealt with his suspension. The Browns were 4-7 with Brissett as a starter, but he did complete 64% of his passes -- a career high -- with 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Regardless of whether Howell earns the starting job this offseason, Brissett has shown that he can win games in spots when called upon.

Related Content

news

Tough, but fair: a message from Eric Bieniemy

Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy explains his coaching style and what he expects from his players.

news

Commanders tender Jeremy Reaves, release J.D. McKissic

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Happy New League Year!

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

news

Here are the dates to watch on the 2023 Pro Day schedule

Over the next two months, the Washington Commanders' scouts will travel across the country to see prospects conduct workouts at their college campuses. Here are all the confirmed pro day dates.

news

Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (as of March 7).

news

Commanders claim CB Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers

Dantzler has started in 26 of 35 career games and has three interceptions with 17 pass breakups.

news

Daron Payne earned his new contract. Now, he's ready to take the next step in his career

Payne showed that he deserves to stay in Washington. As he gets ready for Year 6, he wants to show that he hasn't even hit his stride.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Giants OL Nick Gates

Gates has started in 28 games over the course of his career and has played at every position except left tackle.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Seahawks LB Cody Barton

Barton is coming off a career season in which he had 136 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie has spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs and has 59 starts in his career.

news

2023 Commanders free agency journal

Stay up to the minute with all the latest reports, and be sure to check back with Commanders.com and the Commanders app for continuing 2023 free agency coverage.

Advertising