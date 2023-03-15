Report: Commanders agree to terms with Jacoby Brissett

The Commanders have made it clear that Sam Howell will enter the offseason workout program as "QB1," but they also want the fifth-round pick to earn the role and expressed interest in signing a veteran quarterback to compete with him. And with Taylor Heinicke reportedly heading to the Atlanta Falcons, the Commanders needed to fill out the rest of the position.

Brissett fits the mold of what Washington is looking for in terms of a backup. He is known around the NFL as being a good teacher and has the talent to push Howell.

Brissett's last stretch as a starter came during the 2022 season, when he filled in for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he dealt with his suspension. The Browns were 4-7 with Brissett as a starter, but he did complete 64% of his passes -- a career high -- with 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns.