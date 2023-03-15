Report: Commanders agree to terms with Jacoby Brissett

The Washington Commanders reportedly have their backup quarterback. Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, veteran Jacoby Brissett is expected to sign with the Commanders.
The contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, is reportedly a one-year deal.
Brissett, a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2016, has won 18 games as a starter with four teams. He has completed 61.1% of his passes for 10,350 yards with 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.
The Commanders have made it clear that Sam Howell will enter the offseason workout program as "QB1," but they also want the fifth-round pick to earn the role and expressed interest in signing a veteran quarterback to compete with him. And with Taylor Heinicke reportedly heading to the Atlanta Falcons, the Commanders needed to fill out the rest of the position.
Brissett fits the mold of what Washington is looking for in terms of a backup. He is known around the NFL as being a good teacher and has the talent to push Howell.
Brissett's last stretch as a starter came during the 2022 season, when he filled in for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he dealt with his suspension. The Browns were 4-7 with Brissett as a starter, but he did complete 64% of his passes -- a career high -- with 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Regardless of whether Howell earns the starting job this offseason, Brissett has shown that he can win games in spots when called upon.