Report: Commanders agree to terms with OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie, an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan, has been with the Chiefs for the last five seasons and has experience playing guard and tackle. Of his 59 career starts, 35 of them have come at either left or right guard. He has been the Chiefs' right tackle since Week 10 of the 2021 season and had a grade of 63.1 from Pro Football Focus in 2022.

There would be a few benefits to having Wylie join the Commanders' offensive line. For starters, he is familiar with assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's system, and he contributed to a reworked offensive line that allowed the third-fewest sacks in the league.

Wylie also has many traits that Washington values in its offensive linemen, particularly the position flexibility of playing at multiple spots. Having Wylie earn a starting role could provide some clarity to where to put Sam Cosmi, who rotated between guard and tackle during the 2022 season.