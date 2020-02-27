Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Montez Sweat Breaks A Combine Record With 4.41-Second 40-Yard Dash

Montez Sweat calmly placed his hand onto the turf in Indianapolis during the 2019 NFL Combine and got into a sprinter's stance to run the 40-yard dash. For the span of about a second, Sweat was completely still; then suddenly, he wasn't.

Sweat used his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame to make short work of the drill. As he crossed the finish line, NFL Network timed him at 4.42 seconds, but the official clock read 4.41. His second time was a 4.46.

"That's...not normal," one of the analysts on NFL Network said.

It's true; it wasn't normal, because Sweat's first run broke the modern combine record for defensive linemen.