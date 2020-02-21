Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Clinch 2015 NFC East Title With Late-Season Surge

It was December of 2015, and the Washington Redskins were on the verge of missing the playoffs for the third straight year.

A 19-16 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys dropped the Redskins to 5-7 with four games to play. To make the postseason, they would have to win at least three of their four games and receive some help.

What transpired was some of the best football the Redskins have played in recent memory. They squeaked out a 24-21 win at the Chicago Bears and downed the Buffalo Bills, 35-25, at FedExField to climb back to .500. Beat Philadelphia in Week 16, and Washington would win the NFC East.