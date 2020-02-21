News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Clinch 2015 NFC East Title With Late-Season Surge

Feb 21, 2020 at 10:23 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

redskins-rewarding-moments-2015-playoffs

It was December of 2015, and the Washington Redskins were on the verge of missing the playoffs for the third straight year.

A 19-16 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys dropped the Redskins to 5-7 with four games to play. To make the postseason, they would have to win at least three of their four games and receive some help.

What transpired was some of the best football the Redskins have played in recent memory. They squeaked out a 24-21 win at the Chicago Bears and downed the Buffalo Bills, 35-25, at FedExField to climb back to .500. Beat Philadelphia in Week 16, and Washington would win the NFC East.

Behind four touchdowns from quarterback Kirk Cousins, two of which went to Jordan Reed, the Redskins entered rival territory and bashed the Eagles, 38-24, to clinch their first division title since 2012. They then went into Dallas in Week 17 and handled them, too to guarantee a winning season.

The Redskins fell to the Green Bay Backers in the wild-card round, but the loss did not overshadow the brilliance that got them to that point.

The offense was nearly unstoppable thanks to Cousins and Reed, the latter of whom hauled in 29 of 31 targets for 378 yards and found the end zone five times. Defensively, the unit made enough plays to complement their high-octane attack.

As a whole, the Redskins provided fans with an unforgettable finish in what looked to be a lost season.

Related Content

news

Inside Ryan Fitzpatrick's Decision To Sign With Washington

Fitzpatrick said this was the most sought after he's been during his 16-year NFL career. Here's why he signed with Washington.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: The Story Behind LB Ken Harvey Signing With Washington

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, Ken Harvey opens up about signing with Washington in 1994.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Santana Moss Recounts His First Season In Washington

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, Santana Moss opens up about Washington trading for him and his first season with the team in 2005.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Inside The Signing Of London Fletcher

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, Ring of Fame linebacker London Fletcher recounts exactly how he ended up in Washington during free agency in 2007.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Martin Mayhew Becomes Franchise's First African American General Manager

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Martin Mayhew being named the team's general manager on Jan. 22, 2021.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Jason Wright Becomes First African American Team President In NFL History

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Jason Wright becoming the NFL's first African American team president.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Doug Williams Becomes The First African American Quarterback To Play In And Win A Super Bowl

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Doug Williams' legendary performance in Super Bowl XXII on Jan. 31, 1988.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Bobby Mitchell joined Washington to become the franchise's first African American player.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Wins Super Bowl XXVI

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 1991 season when Washington won Super Bowl XXVI with a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Dallas In 1983 NFC Championship

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to January 22, 1983 when Washington defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship to advance to its second Super Bowl.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Hires Joe Gibbs As Head Coach

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to January 13, 1981, when Washington hired Joe Gibbs as the head coach.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Tampa Bay In 2005 Wild Card Round

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Washington defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of Playoffs.

Advertising