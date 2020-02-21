Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Clinch 2015 NFC East Title With Late-Season Surge

It was December of 2015, and the Washington Redskins were on the verge of missing the playoffs for the third straight year.
A 19-16 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys dropped the Redskins to 5-7 with four games to play. To make the postseason, they would have to win at least three of their four games and receive some help.
What transpired was some of the best football the Redskins have played in recent memory. They squeaked out a 24-21 win at the Chicago Bears and downed the Buffalo Bills, 35-25, at FedExField to climb back to .500. Beat Philadelphia in Week 16, and Washington would win the NFC East.
Behind four touchdowns from quarterback Kirk Cousins, two of which went to Jordan Reed, the Redskins entered rival territory and bashed the Eagles, 38-24, to clinch their first division title since 2012. They then went into Dallas in Week 17 and handled them, too to guarantee a winning season.
The Redskins fell to the Green Bay Backers in the wild-card round, but the loss did not overshadow the brilliance that got them to that point.
The offense was nearly unstoppable thanks to Cousins and Reed, the latter of whom hauled in 29 of 31 targets for 378 yards and found the end zone five times. Defensively, the unit made enough plays to complement their high-octane attack.
As a whole, the Redskins provided fans with an unforgettable finish in what looked to be a lost season.