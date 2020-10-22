News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Last-Second Field Goal Leads Washington To Victory

Oct 22, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Rewarding Momtns
Washington Redskins head coach, Joe Gibbs, runs off the field after beating the Dallas Cowboys at the end of this football game in Landover, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006. Redskins won 22-19. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when the Washington Football Teammade a last second field goal to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 22-19.

FedExField was filled with 90,250 fans on Nov. 5, 2006, as the Washington Football Team took on the Dallas Cowboys for the second time that season. Head coach Joe Gibbs and his team were seeking revenge for a 27-10 loss they suffered at Texas Stadium in Week 2.

Washington was the first to get on the board as linebacker Lemar Marshall brought down Dallas' running back Julius Jones in the end zone to force a safety. The momentum went back and forth between the two teams; after Washington took a 5-0 lead, Dallas responded with a touchdown from quarterback Tony Romo and a 33-yard field goal from Mike Vanderjagt. Washington responded with a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Clinton Portis, only for Vanderjagt to tie the game, 12-12, with another field goal -- this time a 30-yarder -- before halftime.

Washington found itself trailing again when Romo connected with Terrell Owens on a four-yard touchdown pass, but the team responded in the fourth quarter when tight end Chris Cooley scored on an 18-yard reception to tie the score again, 19-19.

The game was full of thrilling moments, but some of the best were saved for the final 35 seconds.

Washington's offense faced a 4th-and-6 at Dallas' 31-yard line. Gibbs sent out Nick Novak to kick a 49-yard field goal and give the team a three-point lead, but his attempt was wide right.

Dallas then took over on downs and made its way to Washington's 17-yard line. Vanderjagt lined up to kick a 35-yarder, which would have been his 12th game-winning field goal, with six seconds left on the clock. But his kick was blocked, and the ball was scooped up by safety Sean Taylor, who weaved through players before being taken down at Dallas' 44-yard line.

Time had expired, but one of the Cowboys' players wrapped his finger around Taylor's face mask, which drew a 15-yard penalty and allowed Washington to run one last play.

Novak stepped back onto the field for a 47-yard attempt to win the game. This time, the kick split the uprights, and Washington came away with a 22-19 victory over Dallas.

Related Content

news

Inside Ryan Fitzpatrick's Decision To Sign With Washington

Fitzpatrick said this was the most sought after he's been during his 16-year NFL career. Here's why he signed with Washington.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: The Story Behind LB Ken Harvey Signing With Washington

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, Ken Harvey opens up about signing with Washington in 1994.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Santana Moss Recounts His First Season In Washington

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, Santana Moss opens up about Washington trading for him and his first season with the team in 2005.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Inside The Signing Of London Fletcher

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, Ring of Fame linebacker London Fletcher recounts exactly how he ended up in Washington during free agency in 2007.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Martin Mayhew Becomes Franchise's First African American General Manager

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Martin Mayhew being named the team's general manager on Jan. 22, 2021.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Jason Wright Becomes First African American Team President In NFL History

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Jason Wright becoming the NFL's first African American team president.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Doug Williams Becomes The First African American Quarterback To Play In And Win A Super Bowl

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Doug Williams' legendary performance in Super Bowl XXII on Jan. 31, 1988.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Bobby Mitchell joined Washington to become the franchise's first African American player.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Wins Super Bowl XXVI

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 1991 season when Washington won Super Bowl XXVI with a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Dallas In 1983 NFC Championship

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to January 22, 1983 when Washington defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship to advance to its second Super Bowl.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Hires Joe Gibbs As Head Coach

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to January 13, 1981, when Washington hired Joe Gibbs as the head coach.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Tampa Bay In 2005 Wild Card Round

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Washington defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of Playoffs.

Advertising