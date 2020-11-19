News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Sean Taylor's Playoff-Sealing Fumble Return 

Nov 19, 2020 at 04:54 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (21) leaps for a touchdown after his 39-yard fumble-return against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006, in Philadelphia. At left is safety Pierson Prioleau (20). The Redskins won, 31-20. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)
Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (21) leaps for a touchdown after his 39-yard fumble-return against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006, in Philadelphia. At left is safety Pierson Prioleau (20). The Redskins won, 31-20. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Sean Taylor returned a fumble for a touchdown, securing a spot for Washington in the playoffs.

Sean Taylor could always be counted on for a memorably play, and he delivered one of his greatest when Washington needed in the 2005 season finale.

After losing in overtime to the San Diego Chargers, Washington won four straight games to improve to 9-6. It was still in need of one more win to secure a spot in the playoffs, and the only team that stood in its way was the 10-5 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game was a battle from start to finish. Washington held a 7-3 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter, but Philadelphia quarterback Mike McMahon connected with wide receiver Reggie Brown on back-to-back touchdown passes to put the Eagles on top, 17-7.

But Washington, thanks in part to Clinton Portis' 112 rushing yards, wasn't done yet. After a 25-yard field goal from John Hall to end the first half, Portis scored a two-yard touchdown on Washington's opening drive to tie the game, 17-17. Eagles' kicker David Akers hit a 35-yarder to retake the lead, but Portis responded again by rumbling into the end zone on a 22-yard run to make the score 24-20 in Washington's favor with 12:19 left in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles received one last chance at a comeback with less than three minutes left to play. Backup quarterback Koy Detmer stepped up to the Eagles' 36-yard line to attempt a pass, but defensive end Phillip Daniels worked his way into the backfield and knocked the ball loose on a strip-sack. Taylor then scooped up the ball and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.

It was Taylor's only touchdown of his career, and not only did it secure Washington's fifth consecutive win, but it also gave the team its first postseason berth since 1999.

Related Content

news

Inside Ryan Fitzpatrick's Decision To Sign With Washington

Fitzpatrick said this was the most sought after he's been during his 16-year NFL career. Here's why he signed with Washington.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: The Story Behind LB Ken Harvey Signing With Washington

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, Ken Harvey opens up about signing with Washington in 1994.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Santana Moss Recounts His First Season In Washington

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, Santana Moss opens up about Washington trading for him and his first season with the team in 2005.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Inside The Signing Of London Fletcher

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, Ring of Fame linebacker London Fletcher recounts exactly how he ended up in Washington during free agency in 2007.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Martin Mayhew Becomes Franchise's First African American General Manager

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Martin Mayhew being named the team's general manager on Jan. 22, 2021.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Jason Wright Becomes First African American Team President In NFL History

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Jason Wright becoming the NFL's first African American team president.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Doug Williams Becomes The First African American Quarterback To Play In And Win A Super Bowl

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Doug Williams' legendary performance in Super Bowl XXII on Jan. 31, 1988.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to when Bobby Mitchell joined Washington to become the franchise's first African American player.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Wins Super Bowl XXVI

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 1991 season when Washington won Super Bowl XXVI with a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Dallas In 1983 NFC Championship

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to January 22, 1983 when Washington defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship to advance to its second Super Bowl.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Hires Joe Gibbs As Head Coach

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to January 13, 1981, when Washington hired Joe Gibbs as the head coach.

news

Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Tampa Bay In 2005 Wild Card Round

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back to the 2005 season when Washington defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of Playoffs.

Advertising