Ricky Stromberg is fired up to be a Washington Commander

On how his night has been:

"It's been amazing. Oh my gosh. I'm speechless. Seriously cause like this is just insane. Like, it almost doesn't feel real. This is amazing. Definitely all glory to God. It's insane right now. My family is having a blast in there. I mean, this is awesome. This is amazing."

On what the party is like:

"I got a bunch of aunts and uncles here. My girlfriend's here. Her family's here. My brothers, my sister is here, so it's all family that grew up around that were there from you when I was younger. They're all here and they're all having a blast, so it's gonna be fun."

On what the most surreal part of all of this is:

"My gosh. I mean, just getting the call. Actually, I didn't, my phone didn't get the call because the call didn't go through my phone, so they called my dad's phone. But talking to Coach Rivera and getting that call. He came around the corner and said, Hey, it's Washington, handed me the phone. I was expecting a, a call on my phone, you know? And he was on his phone. He came around, was like, Hey, this is Washington. I'm like, oh my gosh and I was talking and just like, I don't know. It was just crazy. The feeling was crazy. I can't describe it."

On if he knew that Washington was interested in him:

"Yeah, I had an idea. I mean, when I went and visited Coach [Travelle] Wharton and Coach [Eric] Bieniemy, when I met with all them, I felt pretty good about it. I felt there was a connection when I went up there. I love the place. I think Virginia's a beautiful state. I love the facility. I loved everything about it. I feel like it connected well, but the draft is the draft, and so, I mean, who knows what happens. I was just waiting to see what happened and I think this is God's plan. I think he picked it out. It's his plan, so it's gonna be the right one. I'm so fired up."

On what he remembers about his 30 visit to Washington:

"Yeah, when I met with Coach Wharton we just talked the ball. We sat in his office. We talked ball for about, I mean, literally two hours. I met with Coach Bieniemy and we talked ball. We watched film and we were just talking ball. They were installing some plays and it just felt very fluent and it felt right. When I was there when I was talking to him, it just, it felt right. Talking to Coach [Ron] Rivera, I went and had lunch with him, walked down and go have lunch with them. That was pretty cool. That was a really cool part. The whole visit was really well. I enjoyed it. Now that drafted me and it's working out. It's working out amazing, so I'm so excited to get up there."

On what helped him and Coach Bieniemy vibe when talking ball:

"I think we have the same mindset when it comes to football. I think that he wants to know you're a, tough physical player. A guy who's gonna put his head down and work hard on. I think that's the type of play style I bring, the type of mental attitude I have and approaching this game so I think that's what was clicked off so well. Sitting back and talking ball with him, it was fun. It was enjoyable. I mean, it was awesome."

On what he talked about with the offensive line:

"I just talked to Coach Wharton. Me and him were talking for about two hours. He was just having me install some protections and run plays that I had in Arkansas. He installed a few in me, and then wanted me to install them back. The meeting went well, and it was fun. It was fun talking ball with him. He played in the league for 10 plus years. He's been a player. He played in the league forever, so he's done a great job. He did a great job at it. He's someone that can give great advice too. You know, how to stay in the league long, so I'm excited. I'm really excited, seriously. Ready to go."