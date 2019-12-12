Redskins Q&A: LBs Coach Rob Ryan Highlights The Production Of Rookie Cole Holcomb 

Q: Are there any stories that emulate Haskins' ambition and intuitiveness early in his NFL career?

Ryan: You can take certain things every week from him, but we're getting ready to play the Eagles again so we'll look at the first week of the season [against them].

They have a multiple running attack, and it's a hard thing to simulate in practice. We worked on it during individuals, this triple trap that they were running that they've had success with.

He recognized the tips that we worked on during the week and then hit it for a loss during the game. That's probably the first linebacker I've seen actually hit that play for a loss. So, a lot of that is credit to him, how he studies film, how he prepares.

But that's just one case. He does it every week. He's a real smart player. Each week, for the good ones, the game slows down for them. He's young, he'll get better and better.

And right now people don't realize that he leads all rookies in tackles and forced fumbles. And that's every position. So all of these kids that were drafted five rounds in front of him, he's outplaying all of them.

Q: Did the play he made against the Eagles reaffirm that Holcomb was capable of being a starter? Or were there moments beforehand when you realized he could contribute right away?

Ryan: He was injured in training camp, so we knew what we had early but he only played one game. So, we were anxious to see him [against Philadelphia].

But when you see a linebacker break down and tackle Darren Sproles in the open field, you realize you've got something special. It was pretty obvious.

We have an excellent group with the three backers that have been playing for us. They're all really smart guys, and they all play hard and they have special abilities.