Redskins Q&A: QBs Coach Tim Rattay Discusses Dwayne Haskins' Development, Expectations And More

What specifically did Haskins show the week of the Bills game that gave the coaching staff confidence he could be the starter for the rest of the year?

TR: As a rookie, that game one is the first week you're kind of feeling out how to prepare. What do I need to do? And each week he got better and better, and it culminated in him to knowing he's going to start. He put the time in, put the work in and he was much better in practice. Obviously getting the reps helped, and it showed in the game with his overall demeanor and feel for the offense.

Where has Haskins made his biggest strides since the start of his rookie campaign?

TR: I think the biggest thing is the knowledge of the offense. It's a much bigger volume than what he's used to. In camp you get reps, but you just don't get as many reps as you'd like. And the season starts and you're the backup and you don't get as many reps as you'd like. So, his growth in the offense has gotten better. It's the little things and where his eyes are at. We talk all the time of where his eyes and where his feet are at, and against Buffalo I was pleased and felt that his eyes were in the right place for the most part. Now we have to speed it up a little bit. But just the overall knowledge of the offense.

In the games Haskins entered in relief -- versus the Giants and against the Vikings -- were the positioning of his eyes and feet mainly what got him into trouble? Or were there other things that resulted in those struggles?