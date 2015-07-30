Robert Griffin III: 'We Have To Take Care Of Day 1'

Griffin III said it's important to always remember to "let the game come to you."

"You can't worry about what other people say – that's not who you play for," Griffin III said. "You play for your teammates, your coaches and your city. That's all I've been focused on. All I can do is do what I can do to be the best player for this team and help this team win, so that's my focus and nothing else."

Gruden, a former standout college and Arena Football League quarterback, knows "there's always comments about the quarterback position, both good and bad, no matter where you are." He says he's confident in Griffin III's ability to deflect those remarks.

"One of the most important criteria for a quarterback is to be mentally tough and I feel like Robert is and he is going to handle the adversity that's he's handled already both with injuries and with some of the play we've had, the production, 4-12 last year," Gruden continued. "He's going to get better. He's that type of guy. We're excited about him here, the work he's put in to get his body right, the work he's put in to get his mind right."

Griffin III said one other recent addition has put a new perspective on his life and his career – but this person doesn't wear shoulder pads or bark orders at players.

It's his infant daughter, Reese Ann, who was born in May.

"If anything a baby allows you to look at the world in a different way and not really stress about the little things as much," Griffin III said. "I was changing diapers and rocking babies to sleep all offseason – aside from training, of course – but it's fun. I enjoyed it and I look forward to seeing them again but right now it's time for Daddy to go to work."

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