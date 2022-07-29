Ryan Kerrigan announces retirement, will sign one-day contract with Commanders

Aside from his pick-six against the Giants, he forced the ball loose from Dak Prescott's grasp that led to a 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. In 2020, he led the team with two sacks, which helped him break the team's official sack record.

"It meant a lot. It's pretty crazy," Kerrigan said after the game. "This organization has been around for a really long time, seen a lot of really productive players come through. To be at the top of that list is pretty special for me."

Kerrigan's influence was felt beyond the field as well. In 2013, he started his charitable foundation, Blitz for the Better, which provides support for seriously ill, special needs and physically challenged kids. He also was a constant source of knowledge for his younger teammates, and he was always willing to pass it on.

"I always thank RK for doing that, and I always thank him for the type of man that he is and just [taking] me with open arms and teaching me the game," Chase Young said after Washington's 2020 playoff game. "RK knows it's all love, and we're going to have this relationship forever."

Daron Payne, who played alongside Kerrigan for three seasons, viewed Kerrigan as "a guy that you can just sit back and watch and emulate."