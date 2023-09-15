Salvadoran Americans Juan Romero and Moises Linares look at Commanders broadcast role as honor, responsibility

This upbringing also, however, came with distinct struggles. Right up through when he was a baby, for example, Romero's dad bounced between the El Salvador and the U.S.

"He would come here, make money, go back. Either by choice or not by choice," Romero said.

Romero's dad worked in restaurants. His mom worked in cleaning. Linares' mom and her siblings left El Salvador in the early 1980s during the civil war and traveled an arduous journey through Guatemala and Mexico to come to L.A. His mom, who raised Moises and most of his siblings on her own, also worked in restaurants and out of food trucks.

"That relentlessness is something that I grabbed from her, and I saw it and I said, 'Well if you did that, then I'm gonna make you proud,'" Linares said. "I said, 'I can't waste this opportunity. I gotta take advantage.'"

Linares and Romero's paths first crossed at the Spanish language radio station "El Zol," where Romero worked as a producer and Linares had worked on-air for D.C. United broadcasts. The decision to start an official Spanish radio broadcast for Washington football came from El Zol's parent company in the lead up to the 2018 NFL season. Linares, who had started to establish himself as a leading Spanish sports voice in the DMV, was a no-brainer for the on-air role.

Romero, on the other hand, did not have that background. He did know radio, though, and significantly, he was a lifelong Commanders fan. It would be hard for anyone working in his vicinity at El Zol to not know that.