Sam Howell reflects on Korean heritage in wake of his grandmother Han's death last season

Han certainly would have been beaming with pride upon witnessing her grandson's first NFL start in January against the Dallas Cowboys. He joins a small group of Korean Americans currently active in the league. As for the Korean representation in the NFL, Sam is "glad to see there are other guys" though he "isn't surprised" there are not more considering American football's relatively low rank on the list of popular sports in Asia and in Asian culture.

When it comes to moving the needle on that front though, Sam would be happy to be a part of any opportunity to get involved, saying "sign me up for that" when presented with the hypothetical of the NFL one day playing its first-ever game in Korea.

Do not expect him to wait around for that to be the reason for his first trip there, though. He has long expressed a desire to visit the country of his grandma. And in the last few months, that hope has come with a surge of new significance.