News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Sam Howell reflects on Korean heritage in wake of his grandmother Han's death last season

May 01, 2023 at 10:34 AM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

IMG_8908

Last August, Han Howell was in Seoul, South Korea, up at an ungodly hour to watch her favorite football player in action.

"For the preseason games, she was actually in Korea visiting, which was the last time she was over there," Sam Howell said. "Obviously the time change is big, and she would tell me that she would stay up all through the night to watch me play."

Those, unfortunately, were the only gameday snaps she would get to see her grandson play for the Commanders, as she died in November 2022. Mixed in with the grief since her passing, Sam has found that the loss of his grandma has brought about a different kind of reflection upon and interest in his Asian heritage.

IMG_8905

There is a story of the Washington quarterback that begins 50 years ago and nearly 7,000 miles away, when the daughter of Myong Sok Park and Kum Ok Yang fell in love with an American serviceman. When Han was in her early twenties, she met Bruce Howell while he was stationed in South Korea in 1960 after the Korean War. Following a stint overseas in both Asia and Europe, Han and Bruce settled around Monroe, North Carolina, with their two children.

Han became a widow much earlier than she could have ever anticipated. Left with two adolescent children in her new country, she lived a life that would set an important example and influence for two generations of the Howell clan.

Involved in many successful businesses from dry cleaners and restaurants to retail stores, Han possessed an intense work ethic and ambition. Her faith was also deeply important to her, and she served as a deacon and trustee at her church Bethany Korean Presbyterian. But above everything, Han loved her family.

IMG_8906

"She would always host family and just loved bringing people together, and there were definitely always some Korean dishes there," Sam recalled.

That devotion to her family led to her presence in the stands at a lot of football games. During Sam's career at Sun Valley High School, his dad Duke was his offensive coordinator. Han, who lived just 10 minutes away, loved cheering on her son and grandson.

"She watched all of my games all throughout high school, through college," Sam said. "She went to almost every game in high school."

The 22-year-old has many fond memories of his grandma who he described as "always so sweet and so supportive" of anything he and his siblings did.

"Our relationship was awesome. She meant the world to me, still means the world to me," Sam said. "It was just so great to have someone like her in my life."

IMG_8907

Han certainly would have been beaming with pride upon witnessing her grandson's first NFL start in January against the Dallas Cowboys. He joins a small group of Korean Americans currently active in the league. As for the Korean representation in the NFL, Sam is "glad to see there are other guys" though he "isn't surprised" there are not more considering American football's relatively low rank on the list of popular sports in Asia and in Asian culture.

When it comes to moving the needle on that front though, Sam would be happy to be a part of any opportunity to get involved, saying "sign me up for that" when presented with the hypothetical of the NFL one day playing its first-ever game in Korea.

Do not expect him to wait around for that to be the reason for his first trip there, though. He has long expressed a desire to visit the country of his grandma. And in the last few months, that hope has come with a surge of new significance.

"I'm super curious about my Korean heritage, and I think I'm even more curious now that my grandma is gone, because she was the big thing I had connecting me to that, and I always had her to tell me about it," Sam said. "I'm very proud of my background and where I come from, and I just think it's an awesome part of me that I want people to know about."

Related Content

news

Rewards points, solo dining and a whole lot of FaceTimes: Commanders scouts offer insight into life on the road

Peter Picerelli and Roger Terry travel to 50-55 schools and talk to 200-300 people on the nearly 200 days of the year they're on the road. Though their lifestyle almost never comes with glory and nearly guarantees exhaustion, they love what they do and never lose focus on the role they play in creating a winning team.

news

No matter the city they've settled in or the demands of their lives, Stephanie Rivera keeps a focus on women's sports

Stephanie's experiences as a woman in sport have had a significant impact on her life and values

news

Tough, but fair: a message from Eric Bieniemy

Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy explains his coaching style and what he expects from his players.

news

The Players' Post | Charles Leno Jr.

Charles Leno Jr. and his wife, Jen, tell the story of starting "Beyond the Entertainer" and why giving back means so much to them.

news

From the booth | Sonny's legacy

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein shares his own personal experience with the legendary Washington quarterback.

news

From the booth | 'Tis THIS Season

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein goes through his naughty and nice list ahead of the holiday matchup between the Commanders and 49ers.

news

From the booth | Sink or swim will depend on depth

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein breaks down the positions where Washington will need to get healthy at during the bye week.

news

From the booth | A few asks

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein lists what he would like to see from the Commanders for the last five games.

news

'The opportunity to get on the field I wish had never happened': Reed Doughty reflects on stepping in for Sean Taylor

Doughty discusses the emotions of playing in Washington' first game without the legendary safety.

news

From the booth | Getting way too far ahead of ourselves

The Washington Commanders are above .500 with playoffs on the line, and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein looks ahead to what could be an exciting January.

news

From the booth | The top 5 outcomes under Ron Rivera, so far..

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein gives his top five Commanders game in head coach Ron Rivera's tenure.

Advertising