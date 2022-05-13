Washington Commanders release 2022 season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA., May 12, 2022 – The NFL announced today the Washington Commanders full 2022 regular season schedule, kicking off the team's inaugural season as the Washington Commanders. The schedule opens with the team's Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by Bank of America and continues with matchups against the AFC South and NFC North divisions. See below for the full schedule:
PRESEASON
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|TBD
|Carolina Panthers
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|TBD
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|TBD
|at Baltimore Ravens
|TBD
|TBD
General Notes
- The Commanders will take on the AFC South and NFC North divisions this season along with facing their NFC East foes. They will also face the third place finishers in the NFC South, NFC West and AFC North.
- Washington will play in two Primetime games this season in Week's 6 at Chicago and 10 at Philadelphia.
- All nine of Washington's home games will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET for the first time in franchise history.
- The Commanders will finish the season against a divisional opponent for the 13th straight season dating back to 2010.
- It is the first time in franchise history Washington will play nine home games.
Week 1 vs. Jacksonville
- The Commanders will open their season at home Week 1 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is the first time the Commanders will ever play the Jaguars in a Week 1 matchup.
- The Commanders will open at home for the third-consecutive season for the first time since 2015-17.
- It will be the 37th time Washington has opened the season at home. The club is 18-18 in the previous 36 Week One home matchups.
- The Commanders open their season against an AFC South Team for the first time since 2014 when the team opened at Houston. It is the first time Washington will play an AFC South team in Week One at home since hosting Houston in 1979 at RFK Stadium.
- Washington is 6-1 against the Jaguars all-time and 3-0 against the club at home. Washington last played and defeated the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 15 of the 2018 season.
Week 2 at Detroit
- The Commanders travel to Detroit for a Week 2 matchup with the Lions. It is their first trip to Detroit since 2020.
- Washington is 26-10-0 against the Lions all-time including an 8-9-0 record against the team in Detroit.
- Washington is 1-1 against the Lions all-time in Week 2.
Week 3 vs. Philadelphia
- Washington will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 at FedExField to open up their 2022 NFC East slate.
- Washington is 2-2 against the Eagles over the last two seasons and 78-80-6 against the team in franchise history.
- Washington has a 41-38-3 record against the Eagles at home all-time. The teams are 13-13 when playing in the month of September.
Week 4 at Dallas
- The Commanders will head to Dallas and take on the Cowboys in Week 4. It is the earliest Washington has been to Dallas since taking on the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2011 season.
- Washington is 45-75-2 against the Cowboys all-time and 17-41-2 against the Cowboys on the road.
- Washington is 13-10 against Dallas in the month of October and 2-1 against the team in Week 4.
Week 5 vs. Tennessee
- The Commanders will host Tennessee in Week 5 at FedExField. Washington is 6-7 all-time against the Oilers/Titans and will host the club for the first time since 2014.
- Washington last played the Titans in Tennessee in Week 16 of the 2018 season. Washington is 4-3 against the Oilers/Titans at home all-time.
Week 6 at Chicago (Thursday)
- Washington will head to Chicago in Week 6 for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Bears. It is the first of two primetime matchups for the Commanders this season.
- Washington is 1-0 against the Bears all-time on Thursday Night Football, defeating them at FedExField in Week 14 of the 2007 season.
- Washington is 21-16 against the Bears all-time including a 9-8 record against the club in Chicago.
- Washington is 5-6 all-time on Thursday Night Football. They last played Thursday Night in Week 2 of the 2021 season at home against the New York Giants and defeated the club, 30-29.
- Washington will be on the road on Thursday Night Football for the first time since traveling to face the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.
Week 7 vs. Green Bay
- The Commanders will host the Green Bay Packers at FedExField in Week 7.
- Washington is 13-15 against Green Bay dating back to 1941 and is 8-4 against the Packers at home. They have defeated Green Bay three-consecutive times at home dating back to 2010.
- Washington is 5-7 against the Packers in the month of October.
Week 8 at Indianapolis Colts
- The Commanders will head to Indianapolis and take on the Colts in Week 8.
- Washington is 10-21 against the Colts dating back 1953, including a 3-14 record against the Colts on the road.
- Washington is looking to snap a three-game losing streak on the road in Indianapolis. It is the first time Washington will head to Indianapolis since Week 13 of the 2014 season.
Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings
- The Commanders will host Minnesota in Week 9. Washington is 10-12 against the Vikings since 1968 and 5-7 against the team at home since 1970.
- Washington last played the Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2019 season.
- Washington is 2-1 at home against the Vikings in their last three home games dating back to 2012. They last hosted the Vikings at home in Week 10 of the 2017 season.
Week 10 at Philadelphia (Monday)
- The Commanders travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10.
- Washington is 29-45 all-time on Monday Night. They last played and defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football last season.
- Washington is 3-7 against the Eagles all-time on Monday Night, including a 2-2 mark against the club in Philadelphia. It is the first time Washington is facing the Eagles on Monday Night Football since Week 13 of the 2018 season.
- Washington is 78-80-6 against the Eagles all-time including a 37-42-3 record against the team on the road.
Week 11 at Houston
- Washington is 2-3 all-time against the Texans including a 1-1 mark on the road. Washington last traveled to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 1 of the 2014 season.
- Washington last played Houston in Week 11 of the 2018 season.
Week 12 vs. Atlanta
- Washington will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 at FedExField. It is the second-straight season they will play the Falcons after defeating the team in Atlanta in Week 4 last season.
- Washington is 15-10-1 all-time against the Falcons and is 9-4 against the team at home
*Week 13 at New York Giants *
- The Commanders will head to New York to face the Giants in Week 13 and is looking to win their third-consecutive game against the Giants for the first time since 1998-2000 when the team won four-consecutive games against the Giants.
- Washington is 31-57-2 against the Giants all-time on the road.
- Washington swept the Giants last season for the first time since 2011.
- The first victory in Washington franchise history was secured in a home contest against the New York Giants when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.
Week 14 Bye Week
- This is Washington's latest Bye Week since the inception of Bye Weeks in 1990.
Week 15 vs. New York Giants
- Washington is 15-18 all-time following a bye. Washington won four-straight games following the bye week in 2021.
- Washington will play the Giants in consecutive games for the first time since 1943.
- Washington is 40-48-2 all-time at home against the Giants.
Week 16 at San Francisco
- Washington will travel to San Francisco and take on the 49ers on Christmas Eve in Week 16.
- Washington last played on Christmas Eve at home in 2017 and defeated the Denver Broncos 27-11.
- Washington is 6-2 all-time on Christmas Eve.
- Washington will face the 49ers for the third time in four seasons and the first time since defeating them 23-15 on the road in 2020.
- Washington is 11-18-1 against the 49ers all-time including a 4-9-1 record against the team on the road.
Week 17 vs. Cleveland
- Washington will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 at FedExField. Washington is 12-34-1 all-time against the Browns and last played the team in Cleveland in 2020
- Washington is 3-1 against the Browns dating back to 2008.
- Washington is 5-16-1 against the Browns at home all-time.
Week 18 vs. Dallas
- Washington will host Dallas to finish off the 2022-23 slate.
- This will be the 13th consecutive season Washington has finished their regular season schedule with a divisional opponent.
- Washington is 30-34 against the Cowboys at home.
- Washington will host Dallas in the season finale for the first times since 2014.