5 Takeaways from the Commanders' 2022 schedule

Start marking your calendars, because the Washington Commanders' schedule has arrived.

The 2022 edition, which was released Wednesday night, includes rivalries, primetime matchups and plenty of opportunities to improve upon the 7-10 finish in 2021.

Here are five takeaways from the team's 17-game slate.

1. Two primetime games.

It's the first thing fans search for once they get their eyes on the schedule, and this year, they'll find two road primetime matchups.

First, the Commanders will travel to Soldier Field -- where Ron Rivera played for nine seasons -- to take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears in Week 6 for Thursday Night Football. Fields, who was the 11th overall pick in 2021, should be a unique challenge for the Commanders; in addition to his 1,870 passing yards, he also picked up 420 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The next time the Commanders will be on primetime comes four weeks later. It will be a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 10, and it will pit Carson Wentz against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be the first time playing at Lincoln Financial Field since 2020.

Wentz, who spent five seasons with the Eagles, doesn't need to be told how passionate the Eagles' fan base can be. He was asked about what it will be like to play against the team that drafted him No. 2 overall when the Commanders traded for him.

Wentz took the question in stride.

"I'm sure I'll hear a little bit of everything. Definitely am aware of that. I embrace it. I embrace it. It's exciting. I try and keep all those things at bay and just, 'Hey, just football, just go play ball. And all the outside noise will take care of itself.'"