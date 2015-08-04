Sean Taylor Gets His Own Wall In Kam Chancellor's House

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Kam Chancellor continues to pay his respects to Redskins legend Sean Taylor.
It's been well documented here on The Redskins Blog that the Seahawks Pro Bowler was a huge fan of No. 21.
Growing up in Norfolk, Va., and attending Virginia Tech, Chancellor used to watch Taylor lay the lumber on gamedays with admiration.
Now he's doing the same.
On Tuesday morning, Chancellor posted the above photo on Instagram, captioning the photo "My #Idol gets his own wall in the crib.. #GameWornJersey Wish I could of gotten it signed. Changed the game for big safeties.."
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