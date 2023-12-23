News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Season of Giving highlighted by trio of Toys for Tots events 

Dec 23, 2023 at 09:56 AM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

12012023 Volunteers at PGPD for Toys for Tots KC47638
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

A cheerful and generous presence with a mission of giving gifts to children showed up alongside the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation in the DMV area.

No, it wasn't Santa Claus. It was the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation doing what they've done best for over 30 years.

"Despite the hardships faced by many in today's economy, the spirit of giving prevailed, and witnessing the community come together to support those in need was truly heartwarming," the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation said. 

The Commanders and Toys for Tots aren't new partners, but the relationship has taken on an increased vigor this year. In August, the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation announced a leveled-up collaboration with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation in order to broaden the reach and deepen the impact of donation and toy collection efforts for local families. During 2023's Season of Giving, three special events -- featuring helping hands from Washington Legends, local government and other partners -- came to life in powerful and exciting ways thanks to Toys for Tots.

The first of these took place on Dec. 1 as Washington Legends, Jackie Taylor, the Prince George's County Police Department and volunteers from the Commanders came together to organize the Toys for Tots warehouse ahead of their busiest time of the year. 

"What we're here to do is make sure we've got a lot of happy kids on Christmas Day," Super Bowl champion Brian Mitchell said at the event. "It's probably one of the greatest things to do because I've been blessed, and I think a lot of people in this room have been blessed. We just want to be a blessing to somebody else."

Watching as so many jumped into give their time brought a smile to the face of Dawn Stem, Prince George's County local coordinator for Toys for Tots.

"I'm so excited to be out here today. We have a lot of organizations coming together in support of all the families around Prince George's County," Stem said. "This is such a proud moment because there are so many families that depend on this, and we work so hard each and every year to make sure their holidays are fantastic."

The day at the warehouse was followed up by a gameday collaboration on Dec. 3 as the Commanders took on the Miami Dolphins at FedExField. As fans poured in for the Week 13 matchup, over 60 marines stood outside collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations totaling over $31,000. For season ticket member Jay Nash, the sight of these uniformed marines conjured up feelings of honor and memories of his late dad, and he couldn't have been prouder to donate on the day.

"I am so proud and honored that my favorite football team for the past 40 years supported such a great event and gave back to the community," Nash said. "My father [who was a marine] passed away and my donation to the toy drive was in his memory. He always took time to support events for kids."

In the final event of December, happiness filled the Commanders' stadium as hundreds of kids got to pick out their favorite games, stuffed animals and more at the team's highly anticipated toy giveaway, presented by United Airlines. Recognizing the need this holiday season, the Commanders partnered with community groups to identify youth who would most benefit from the event. 

 "There's nothing greater than a smile bringing that gift to a young child on days like these," Prince George's County Chief of Police said while helping to pass out toys.

Lots of families who needed a boost during the holidays were given one with the help of the Commanders Charitable Foundation and Toys for Tots via this year's trio of giveback initiatives. A bow may have been put on December, but this collaboration is truly a gift that keeps on giving.

"Football has a special magical appeal to children, especially the NFL. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is grateful to the Commanders for helping us also create some magic, as well as joy and hope, for economically disadvantaged children," the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation said. "Together, we are making a difference in the precious lives of children."

Related Content

news

Three key to Washington getting a win over the Jets

The Washington Commanders are traveling to New Jersey this weekend to play the New York Jets on Christmas Eve. Here are three keys to the Burgundy & Gold securing a win, presented by KIA.
news

Practice notes | Terry McLaurin proved he can still be a play maker vs. Rams

Though it came in a 28-20 loss, Terry showed that he can still be scary.
news

Four things to know about the New York Jets

The Washington Commanders will be traveling to New York for Christmas Eve this season to take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Here are four things to know about the Commanders' next opponent.
news

Practice notes | Howell wants to be more consistent, 'put good ball on tape' for final three games

Howell will remain the team's starter, but in a season where everything is a lesson, coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders are hoping that he will grow from being pulled in the fourth quarter.
news

Commanders-Jets Week 16 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 16 matchup.
news

Commanders vs. Jets preview | A Christmas Eve battle in the AFC East

The Washington Commanders are heading back to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a matchup with the New York Jets in Week 16. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
news

Terry McLaurin gets to be a kid again during holiday event at STEM lab

In partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union and the Washington Commanders, the students were able to have a day of experiential learning, bonding and making lasting, important memories on the grounds of confidence and empowerment.
news

Terrell Burgess 'grateful' to lead special teams players in Pro Bowl votes

There are a handful of Washington Commanders players who have a shot at making the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, but the player with the best odds at this point in the voting process is one that wasn't even on the Commanders' active roster until two months ago. 
news

Wake Up Washington | A look at Sam Howell's development

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
news

Three things to watch in Washington's final three games

Here are three things the Commanders have to hope for in the final three games.
news

Commanders sign LS Tucker Addington to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
Advertising