Season of Giving highlighted by trio of Toys for Tots events 

Watching as so many jumped into give their time brought a smile to the face of Dawn Stem, Prince George's County local coordinator for Toys for Tots.

"I'm so excited to be out here today. We have a lot of organizations coming together in support of all the families around Prince George's County," Stem said. "This is such a proud moment because there are so many families that depend on this, and we work so hard each and every year to make sure their holidays are fantastic."

The day at the warehouse was followed up by a gameday collaboration on Dec. 3 as the Commanders took on the Miami Dolphins at FedExField. As fans poured in for the Week 13 matchup, over 60 marines stood outside collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations totaling over $31,000. For season ticket member Jay Nash, the sight of these uniformed marines conjured up feelings of honor and memories of his late dad, and he couldn't have been prouder to donate on the day.

"I am so proud and honored that my favorite football team for the past 40 years supported such a great event and gave back to the community," Nash said. "My father [who was a marine] passed away and my donation to the toy drive was in his memory. He always took time to support events for kids."

In the final event of December, happiness filled the Commanders' stadium as hundreds of kids got to pick out their favorite games, stuffed animals and more at the team's highly anticipated toy giveaway, presented by United Airlines. Recognizing the need this holiday season, the Commanders partnered with community groups to identify youth who would most benefit from the event.

"There's nothing greater than a smile bringing that gift to a young child on days like these," Prince George's County Chief of Police said while helping to pass out toys.

Lots of families who needed a boost during the holidays were given one with the help of the Commanders Charitable Foundation and Toys for Tots via this year's trio of giveback initiatives. A bow may have been put on December, but this collaboration is truly a gift that keeps on giving.