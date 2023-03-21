Significant others of Commanders players discuss their jobs and passions

Brianna Way

Back when Way was playing softball at the University of Oklahoma, there was a season in which the team welcomed a little girl who was a cancer survivor to be their bat girl. Way described her as a "little light around [them]" who had such an impact on the group. For Way in particular, that impact went further than she could have anticipated.

After a jam-packed time in undergrad in which she was a two-sport athlete, Way went back to school for nursing and had stints as both a pediatric oncology nurse (her dream job) and a labor and delivery nurse (her second dream job). Her experience during those years was life-changing; she was with patients during some of the most emotional times of their life. Way developed relationships with patients and their families that last to this day. It has been remarkable for her to see some of the children she worked with live happy, healthy lives after being by their bedsides.

Way has taken a step back from nursing to raise her three young kids. As for whether she will get back into the field, well, she is okay letting God lead that decision. For now, she loves listening to and being of support to her younger sister living in Oklahoma who is also a pediatric oncology nurse.