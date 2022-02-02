News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Social media reacts to Washington's new identity

Feb 02, 2022 at 09:17 AM
1625320224316
by Zach Selby & Hannah Lichtenstein
A Message from Jason Wright to the Players

The Washington Football Team has now become the Washington Commanders. Here's how social media is reacting to the team's new identity.

Introducing the Washington Commanders. (via @commanders) pic.twitter.com/mjC3kouO31— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2022

The name makes sense, the logos and jerseys are fire, so good on the @commanders 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/aEr6BE6jUt

— Jonathan McRae™ (@JonnyMacSmacks) February 2, 2022

Welcome to the Commanders!

Let the new era of Washington football begin!#ALLCAPS x #TakeCommand https://t.co/VYFKbT5FqS

— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2022

Welcome, @Commanders! 👏👏👏#DCFamily x #TakeCommand https://t.co/DfZnM4a4Ms

— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 2, 2022

Leadership, service, and a common, unifying mission to characterize this fan base and the DMV. A mission to live up to our championship legacy and win titles in burgundy and gold.

Introducing the Washington Commanders https://t.co/l1QIj7yRfn

— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) February 2, 2022

NOME DEFINITIVO! ✅

Washington Football Team passa a se chamar Washington Commanders na NFL! 🏈#NFLnaESPN pic.twitter.com/txlfprElbB

— ESPN Brasil (de 🏠) (@ESPNBrasil) February 2, 2022

Things I like with the rebrand:
1) Black jerseys
2) New helmets
3) Team crest/patch thing

— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 2, 2022

Renamings are usually criticized because people have to get acclimated but Commanders is a pretty good name and these jerseys are crisp! https://t.co/PlfxbnUFde

— Jessy Han (@hjessy_) February 2, 2022

The Washington Football Team is now … the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/2oVLCBJANX

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022

It's official.

The Washington Commanders.

(via @Commanders)pic.twitter.com/Nm1Aj9drPu

— ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2022

JUST IN: After having spent the last two years being known simply as the Washington Football Team, the iconic NFL franchise is now the Washington Commanders. Follow here for live updates. https://t.co/TflMP3GXLi

— CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2022

Washington Football Team ➡️ Washington Commanders

(via @Commanders) pic.twitter.com/LIvO1bp2To

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2022

The Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/im1XgTc4Qo

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022

The Washington Football Team officially has its new name.

The Washington Commanders.

Thoughts on the change?

🎥 @Commanderspic.twitter.com/AEjxqRWXV3

— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 2, 2022

It's official… welcome the Washington Commanders 👀

What do you think of the new name? pic.twitter.com/FTbCYE57FA

— PFF (@PFF) February 2, 2022

#TakeCommand all Burgundy and Gold fans! https://t.co/kfxEsB0jx6

— MY Commanders (@MYCOMMANDERS) February 2, 2022

Let's get it Washington 🎯💪🏾💯 https://t.co/rthAmd1X54

— QRAZY QUEZ (@QRAZYQUEZ) February 2, 2022

https://twitter.com/MSE/status/1488890287502024707?s=20&t=1b081EcwOdQaAv8_CbHhJA

🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Sod56Uyqq0

— Jennifer King (@JenniferKing5) February 2, 2022

Bringing the heat!🔥 It's time to #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/aFlCnVX0hz

— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93\_) February 2, 2022

https://twitter.com/cbakerswaggy/status/1488877676957995014?s=20&t=HICrndXE0wqndVWwgHhkjQ

