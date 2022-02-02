Social media reacts to Washington's new identity

The Washington Football Team has now become the Washington Commanders. Here's how social media is reacting to the team's new identity.
Introducing the Washington Commanders. (via @commanders) pic.twitter.com/mjC3kouO31— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2022
The name makes sense, the logos and jerseys are fire, so good on the @commanders 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/aEr6BE6jUt— Jonathan McRae™ (@JonnyMacSmacks) February 2, 2022
Welcome to the Commanders!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2022
Let the new era of Washington football begin!#ALLCAPS x #TakeCommand https://t.co/VYFKbT5FqS
Welcome, @Commanders! 👏👏👏#DCFamily x #TakeCommand https://t.co/DfZnM4a4Ms— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 2, 2022
Leadership, service, and a common, unifying mission to characterize this fan base and the DMV. A mission to live up to our championship legacy and win titles in burgundy and gold.— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) February 2, 2022
Introducing the Washington Commanders https://t.co/l1QIj7yRfn
NOME DEFINITIVO! ✅— ESPN Brasil (de 🏠) (@ESPNBrasil) February 2, 2022
Washington Football Team passa a se chamar Washington Commanders na NFL! 🏈#NFLnaESPN pic.twitter.com/txlfprElbB
Things I like with the rebrand:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 2, 2022
1) Black jerseys
2) New helmets
3) Team crest/patch thing
Renamings are usually criticized because people have to get acclimated but Commanders is a pretty good name and these jerseys are crisp! https://t.co/PlfxbnUFde— Jessy Han (@hjessy_) February 2, 2022
The Washington Football Team is now … the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/2oVLCBJANX— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022
It's official.— ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2022
The Washington Commanders.
(via @Commanders)pic.twitter.com/Nm1Aj9drPu
JUST IN: After having spent the last two years being known simply as the Washington Football Team, the iconic NFL franchise is now the Washington Commanders. Follow here for live updates. https://t.co/TflMP3GXLi— CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2022
Washington Football Team ➡️ Washington Commanders— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2022
(via @Commanders) pic.twitter.com/LIvO1bp2To
The Washington Football Team officially has its new name.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 2, 2022
The Washington Commanders.
Thoughts on the change?
🎥 @Commanderspic.twitter.com/AEjxqRWXV3
It's official… welcome the Washington Commanders 👀— PFF (@PFF) February 2, 2022
What do you think of the new name? pic.twitter.com/FTbCYE57FA
#TakeCommand all Burgundy and Gold fans! https://t.co/kfxEsB0jx6— MY Commanders (@MYCOMMANDERS) February 2, 2022
https://twitter.com/MSE/status/1488890287502024707?s=20&t=1b081EcwOdQaAv8_CbHhJA
Bringing the heat!🔥 It's time to #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/aFlCnVX0hz— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93\_) February 2, 2022
https://twitter.com/cbakerswaggy/status/1488877676957995014?s=20&t=HICrndXE0wqndVWwgHhkjQ