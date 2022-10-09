5 takeaways from Washington's Week 5 loss to Tennessee

The Washington Commanders were back at FedExField for Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans could not pull out a win in the final seconds with a 21-17 loss. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon, presented by the the inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

1. The offense struggled on third downs all day.

Prior to the Commanders' matchup against the Titans, the offense's performance on third downs was one of its stronger traits. The Commanders had converted 43.9% of their third downs, which was good enough for sixth in the league.

The Commanders put together a completely opposite performance on Sunday, as they only completed one third down on 11 attempts. Some of that was because of penalties (the team committed nine fouls for 71 yards), but regardless of the reason, the inability to keep drives alive limited Washington from building momentum. An example of that came in the second quarter after the Commanders had taken a 10-7 lead. A sack for no loss of yards, followed by a false start, left Washington in a third-and-15 and punting on the next play.

That was even more detrimental when the Commanders were down by four points in the fourth quarter. After a false start and a sack backed the offense up to a second-and-23, the unit could not convert a third-and-9, forcing it to punt the ball back to Tennessee with seven minutes left.