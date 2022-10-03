5 takeaways from Washington's matchup with Dallas

The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 after suffering a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by presented by the inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

1. Penalties were costly.

The flags were flying throughout the afternoon, and they were rarely in Washington's favor.

The Commanders committed 11 penalties, compared to the Cowboys' four, which was just one fewer than in their previous three matchups combined. Even more frustrating was the yardage that it cost, which ended up being 136.

But the most disappointing thing was the timing of the penalties. It started on the Commanders' second drive, when a 12-yard gain by Antonio Gibson was nullified by a holding call. That led to a punt three plays later.

There were other, more crippling calls later in the game. An intentional grounding pushed the offense from the Cowboys' 44 back to its own 44-yard line. Later in the third quarter, with Washington at the 17-yard line with a chance to cut the Cowboys lead from eight to one, another intentional grounding, followed by a false start, left the Commanders settling for a field goal.