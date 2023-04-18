Terry McLaurin expresses gratitude, excitement in being named DC Touchdown Club's Washington Metro Player of the Year

Over the last four seasons, McLaurin has certainly done what he set out to do, becoming a vital piece in the Commanders' offense and a beloved figure in the DMV community. This past year for which the wide receiver accepted the award has been a particularly transformative one for him professionally and personally.

"This past year has been really big for my life and my growth," McLaurin said. "My faith in God has really let me grow. Being in therapy has really helped me heal and identify who I really am outside of the helmet."

And while there is so much for McLaurin to be proud of, he remains hungry for more.

"The job is never done, even if you get the chance to hoist the Lombardi. I think when you get complacent is when you kind of slip a little bit," he said. "And for me, I'm really serious about my business, and I'm serious about seeing the guys around me win. And I can't do it without those guys in the locker room who I'm battling with."

McLaurin feels energized and hopeful about what lies ahead as he prepares for his fifth season. And just as he has always done from Cathedral High School until now, he intends to give his all in a way that will inspire those in his locker room, the stands and beyond.